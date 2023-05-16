Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailEdificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, BalconyEdificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenEdificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: Arcieri Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1335
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Maderas Gabycar, Rozen
  • Lead Architect: Germán Arcieri
More Specs
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 18 of 28
Axonométrica
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a central area of Montevideo, the Morelli residential building is located on a 10-meter wide and 46-meter deep site between party walls. Taking as a reference the R2B1 zoning of Buenos Aires - our neighboring city - to make the most of the characteristics of the land, the project is articulated in two blocks of 4 levels around a large central patio 11 meters long.

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 19 of 28
Axonométrica
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Steel, Handrail
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

The two volumes reach the 9 meters of height allowed by the regulations of the city, plus a walkable rooftop for the recreation of the users, and are linked to each other by an exterior circulation of concrete walkways.

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Steel
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 20 of 28
Esquema
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Fence, Glass, Handrail, Steel
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

Access to the complex is through a landscaped semi-basement where the nine garages are located, and there it is linked to the vertical circulation that leads to the three upper levels, where the fifteen bi-oriented housing units are located.

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 21 of 28
Planta
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 22 of 28
Planta
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Fence, Handrail, Beam, Steel
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

The typologies vary between 1 and 2 bedrooms and a studio apartment; all have terraces or patios for individual use. The arrangement of the two blocks around the open central space allows all units to have a double orientation to the northwest and southeast, ensuring adequate sun exposure and cross ventilation. Continuing the tour through the central circulation, access is gained to the walkable rooftop, which houses a recreational area with two common-use barbecues, and a space for drying clothes and water tanks.

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 23 of 28
Planta
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 24 of 28
Planta
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

For the project, a contemporary aesthetic of clean lines and simple volumetry was sought. The construction was carried out with prefabricated concrete pieces and assembled on-site with the help of cranes, a solution that provided speed and simplicity in the execution.

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 25 of 28
Planta
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 26 of 28
Corte
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

The main facade consists of a metal skin of steel profiles and orsogril panels that are attached to the volume of the building, generating a 1.20-meter wide buffer space that functions as a vegetal filter providing privacy from the street, and housing the exterior spaces of the units.

Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 27 of 28
Corte
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 28 of 28
Corte
Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Concrete, Handrail
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

Address:Dr Juan B. Morelli 3434, 11400 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

Arcieri Arquitectura
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUruguay

Cite: "Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura" [Edificio Morelli / Arcieri Arquitectura] 16 May 2023. ArchDaily.

