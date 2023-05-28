Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio

Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio

Save
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio

Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingHexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailHexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Design Team: Tao Chang, Liyuan Liu, Leilei Gao
  • Clent: HOMERUS
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Haiting Sun

Text description provided by the architects. HOMERUS is a start-up in the field of solid wood bespoke furniture and met us through a project collaboration. The site is located on the first floor of an industrial building in the north of the park, with a separate entrance. The owner wanted this showroom to meet the following needs in the future: product display and sales; business negotiations; daily office; small events and receptions; product photography, etc. The room is small in size, with four thick steel columns to the east of the centre, supporting a double-sloped roof with a north-south orientation. The windows on the north side are all located close to the floor plate, with two high windows on the east side. There are metal standing blocking panels along the edge of the roof, which can be removed.

Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Qiuye Jin
Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography
© Qiuye Jin

If the furniture exhibition area were to be arranged centrally, it would become a replica of a conventional set. Instead, it is arranged along the perimeter, with the central part left empty, using the 7m height of the ridge as a vertical 'inner courtyard', using plain plaster walls to separate the spaces and divide the areas, and then opening square holes in the walls to create visual connections and add layers. This allows for an internal contrast between reality and reality, without having to rely on the dry park environment outside the small windows.

Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Qiuye Jin
Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography
© Haiting Sun

The floor of the courtyard is 300mm higher than the surrounding galleries, with a few steps up and a small green brick paving in the centre to create a sense of the outdoors, together with the surrounding white walls. There is a full white wall on the north-east side of the courtyard, which can be used for projections, small gatherings or launches, and people can stand on the steel stairs leading to the first floor, on the first floor terrace and east terrace, or sit on the floor in the courtyard, all of which retain a number of standing areas for viewing, creating a semi-enclosure.

Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Qiuye Jin
Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Haiting Sun

When entering the main entrance from the north side of the park, you have to go down three steps and then up a four-fold staircase, which is rather inconvenient. A small wooden bridge has been built and the lower part of the staircase is used as a display window on the left, while a sloping wall on the right marks the way in, with a few green plants planted between the bridge and the sloping wall. The visitor arrives at the hillside pavilion via a winding mountain path, pushes open the door and is greeted by a depressed space, with a glimpse of the atrium through two steel pillars in front of him on the left.

Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Qiuye Jin
Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography
© Qiuye Jin

The exhibition hall is decorated in a variety of wood colours, the atrium is lined with green bricks and whitewashed walls, banana leaves and bamboo branches peek out from the near and far caves, warm light pours from the cave under the stairs, and beyond are greenery and curious stones. Whether you are talking, visiting or working, you can see the light and people in the atrium and the rooms opposite through the cave entrance, making this a peaceful place.

Save this picture!
Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio - Interior Photography
© Qiuye Jin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:North side of A7 Building, Lang Yuan Station, No. 53, Halfway Tower Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jin Qiuye Studio
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Hexagonal Court, Homer Shop & Office / Jin Qiuye Studio" 28 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001052/hexagonal-court-homer-shop-and-office-jin-qiuye-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qiuye Jin

六边庭：禾描展厅及办公空间 / 金秋野建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags