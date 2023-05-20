Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsNear The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsNear The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailNear The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsNear The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Residential
Villefranche-sur-Saône, France
  • Architects: PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio Grazia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aujogue, Decraux, Doitrand, Ducruet, Espaces Verts du Mont d'Or, Fontaine, Gonnet Perrut, Guelpa, LIMOGE REVILLON, Lovisolo, Otis, Plasse, Remuet TP, Rotival, Soprema, Vincent
  • Structure Engineers: RBS
  • Environmental Consultants: GC2E
  • Architects: PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architectes, Cédric Petitdidier, Vincent Prioux
  • Project Manager: Jean-Baptiste Pierru
  • Client: UTIADE
  • City: Villefranche-sur-Saône
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. At the gateway of the Beaujolais vineyards, the project contributes to the qualification of one of the city’s entrances. The location of the project is defined by the preservation and the emphasis on the existing landscape heritage.

Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

The corolla of trees defines the pentagonal shape of the building and gives it its architectural identity. The building offers qualitative housing, both by orientation and typology.

Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Image 12 of 15
Floor Plan

All of the apartment plans offer generous living rooms extended by large outdoor spaces.

Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia
Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

As for the materials used, they bring a pure, timeless, and long-lasting feeling to the building. The concrete façade is stained in warm tones. It has a faded red color that complements the dominant green.

Near The Tree Apartment Building / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Project location

Address:Av. Joseph Balloffet, 69400 Villefranche-sur-Saône, France

