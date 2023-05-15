Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Exterior Photography, StairsVilla K / Saukkonen + Partners - ForestVilla K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, BeamVilla K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, TableVilla K / Saukkonen + Partners

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Finland
  Architects: Saukkonen + Partners
  Area:  83
  Year:  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Timo Pyykönen
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arbony, Axor, Bega, Härma Air, Schüco, Skantherm GMBH
  Architect Team: Saukkonen + Partners
  Interior Design: Teemu Saukkonen, Jenni Kuitunen, Pauliina Lauri
  Landscape Design: Teemu Saukkonen, Jenni Kuitunen, Pauliina Lauri
  Lighting Design: Teemu Saukkonen, Jenni Kuitunen, Pauliina Lauri
  Country: Finland
Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Timo Pyykönen

Text description provided by the architects. An ideal escape retreat is on a remote island in lakeside Finland, surrounded by nature. The project was completed for a couple returning to Finland for an occasional stay. The hideaway cabin is a thought-through entity that adapts to the changing seasons and landscapes.

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Timo Pyykönen
Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Image 16 of 20
Site Plan

The main cottage and a separate sauna building were carefully positioned on the island. The two separated volumes are connected by their overlapping roof structures. As a part of the designed whole is also a bridge leading to the island. The beautiful views of the lake are generally westwards where the sun sets in the evening.

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Table
© Timo Pyykönen
Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Image 17 of 20
Ground Floor Plan

The building’s main living spaces and generated views are designed with this in mind. The design was based on respect for the surrounding nature; the goal was to place the buildings on the terrain as naturally as possible, without overpowering the environment. Thereby, the villa aims to become one with nature. The aim was to maximize all available building permits to allow for a practical and desired program for leisure purposes.

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Timo Pyykönen
Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Timo Pyykönen
Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Beam
© Timo Pyykönen

The intention was to create a design that would be as maintenance-free as possible while bringing the surrounding nature into the atmosphere of the spaces. From a technical point of view, the buildings were designed to be ecological and low-energy-consuming.

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Deck
© Timo Pyykönen

The materials and color scheme of the building were chosen so that the architecture blends in with nature. The villa is made to be as long-lasting and durable as possible.

Villa K / Saukkonen + Partners - Forest
© Timo Pyykönen

