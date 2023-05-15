Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte

Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, TableTransformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, KitchenTransformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, WindowsTransformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, WindowsTransformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Cottens, Switzerland
  • Carpenter: Barras Construction bois
  • Joinery: Kreation Artisanale
  • Glazing: André SA
  • Metalwork: Ironwheel
  • City: Cottens
  • Country: Switzerland
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Table
© Alan Hasoo

Text description provided by the architects. Inside an old 17th-century barn in which no line is straight, a wooden box with fully glazed facades takes place to accommodate a new apartment.

Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Alan Hasoo

The contemporary intervention constantly echoes the traditional Swiss agricultural constructions, reinterpreting some of their archetypes, diverting them from their primary use to generate a surprising dwelling, with unusual proportions, which revolves entirely around the enhancement of the historical wooden frame. Set back from the original envelope by 4m, the glazed box leaves on either side vast covered terraces, and intermediate spaces to invest, between the new apartment and the outdoor gardens.

Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows
© Alan Hasoo
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Alan Hasoo
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Image 20 of 26
Floor plan level 1

The main space, 3.15m high, is made accessible by the new barn bridge on the outside. Below, a lower space, 2.09m high, generates a welcome intimacy. When the sliding windows are open, the space expands to become this hybrid place that is neither completely interior nor completely exterior.

Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Alan Hasoo
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Alan Hasoo
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Image 25 of 26
Long section

Further back in the barn, behind a large wooden facade hide the bedrooms which also open onto the covered terraces. The bathroom, in the center, is covered with a "terminal", a typical trapezoidal vertical space previously used to dry food. Here, it ends with a window that opens and once again reveals the historical framework.

Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Alan Hasoo
Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Beam
© Alan Hasoo

The space is fluid, and opens and closes, according to the seasons and uses. The kitchen, mobile, moves. The stair hatch folds down. The light seeps through the panes of glass which alone betray from the outside the presence of a project in this old barn. The encounter between the historic and the modern construction creates spaces of unexpected proportions, with changing light, in which the inside and the outside sometimes mix, multiplying the possibilities.

Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Alan Hasoo

Project gallery

Simon Durand architecte Sàrl
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland

Cite: "Transformation of a Protected Barn / Simon Durand architecte" 15 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000971/transformation-of-a-protected-barn-simon-durand-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

