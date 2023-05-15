Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior PhotographyCaoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCaoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, GardenCaoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamCaoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Anapoima, Colombia
  • Architects: PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mateo Pérez Correa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ABACOL, AM Ferreteria, Cerâmica Itália, PAE Productos, Tucurinca, Vidrio Andino
  • Lead Architects: Ruben Gomez Gañan, Nicolas Sanchez Jimenez
  • Structural Design: Santiago Rodriguez
  • Interior Design: Lina Maria Celis
  • City: Anapoima
  • Country: Colombia
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Pérez Correa
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 35 of 43
Axo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Caoba is located on a tropical hillside at 900 meters above sea level, surrounded by mango trees that have been in place for over a decade. This home seeks to provide a space for retreat and relaxation, while also offering an opportunity to explore various notions of interaction with the landscape and interdependence with the local species.

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mateo Pérez Correa
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 36 of 43
Axo
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Mateo Pérez Correa

The home is built upon a stone base that adapts to the steep topography of the site. From here, five parallel walls extrude and organize the four domestic modules of the project. In addition, these walls frame views of the surrounding Andean landscape while also providing cross-ventilation. This allows for the creation of microclimates that improve habitability in a region that typically experiences temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 38 of 43
Floor plan
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Mateo Pérez Correa

The home operates on the premise of blurring the boundaries between the built environment and the living context. To achieve this, longitudinal walls are minimized and openings are created in the transverse walls to allow for direct relationships between each space. The central module of the home is intended to be a space dedicated to reflection and reconnection with nature. To achieve this, the southern side is left open to allow for sunlight throughout the day, while the northern side incorporates local vegetation.

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Mateo Pérez Correa
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 39 of 43
Section
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 41 of 43
Section
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Mateo Pérez Correa

The interior of the home prioritizes the use of honest materials that are readily available in the region. Bamboo slats line the ceiling throughout the project, providing a warm and homey feeling. Additionally, local techniques are used to incorporate pine wood for the carpentry and teak for the furniture, creating a cohesive language contrasted by the use of stone and ceramic materials in the base.

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam, Windows
© Mateo Pérez Correa
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 42 of 43
Section
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Image 43 of 43
Section
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Table, Sink
© Mateo Pérez Correa

Casa Caoba explores alternative ways not only to situate itself on a hillside topography but also how to negotiate its existence with the living species of the tropical environment. Instead of understanding architecture as a relationship between full and empty spaces, the project proposes to act as a mediator, where each open domestic space is a negotiation and interaction between human and more-than-human actors.

Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
© Mateo Pérez Correa
Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Mateo Pérez Correa

Cite: "Caoba House / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán" [Casa Caoba / PAE + Rubén Gómez Gañán] 15 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000967/caoba-house-pae-plus-ruben-gomez-ganan> ISSN 0719-8884

