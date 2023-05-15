BONELESS Concept Store / Supercloud Studio

+ 27

Interior Design: Xunjun Xu, Li Shao, Ruilong Wang

Lighting Design: Pang Lei, Jiahao Zheng

Visualization Rendering: Li Shao

Construction: Guangzhou Baotian Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Client: Boneless

City: Guang Zhou

Country: China

Hello, Dongshankou - BONELESS, also known as BLS, was established in 2018 in Guangzhou by a group of independent designers, with a focus on the street culture. Apart from the literal meaning, BONELESS also refers to a skateboard trick where you grab the middle of the board with your hand, plant one foot on the ground to pop the board up, and then land back on the ground with both feet on the board. This trick, representing the attitude of free will, is interspersed in the brand value and its design.

After opening a concept store in Shanghai's TX Huaihai at the beginning of 2022, BONELESS and the SuperCloud Studio have once again collaborated to create a new exclusive conceptual space in the bustling Guangzhou fashion landmark of Dongshankou. In a city like Guangzhou known for its inclusivity, BONELESS' offline space also embraces the public in an open manner. The brand's DNA is driving toward the future with a more open and sustainable approach.

Initial B - In 2023, BONELESS has adopted a brand new VI system, with the "B" letterhead condensed as the brand recognition element, conveying a more direct and straightforward attitude. The Dongshankou store in Guangzhou is in a bustling area, and a huge "B" letterhead appears in an undeniable scale, exposed in various forms in the interior space. The connection between the brand logo and the geographical space establishes the unique energy field of BONELESS in Dongshankou.

Suspend Sequence - At the Dongshankou store, the brand value of BONELESS is reflected in the construction of materials and volumes. The uniformly illuminated ceiling dissolves the sense of gravity in the lower environment, and the wooden suspension area creates a suspended sense of space. The metal rods and wooden blocks on the wall combine to build a staggered props system. The screen and variable visuals behind the cash register counter background balance the abstractness of the site and establish another dimension of the brand output scene.

The new offline retail space is a place for constantly exploring imagination. Its openness and various possibilities of practice are important means to cope with the accelerated consumption cycle. In the BONELESS Dongshan Kou store, we emphasize the recognition of the logo "B" and the integration of scenes and props. With a more direct way of construction, we continue to show the brand's evolution and driving force.