  39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows

Office Buildings
Hong Kong
  • Ap Architects: MCAA
  • Facade Consultant: VS-A
  • Technical Consultant: Inhabit
  • Structural Engineer: Stephen Cheng
  • Building Service Consultant: Leading Consulting
  • Quantity Surveyor: Arcadis
  • Contractor: Win Lee building
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: GINCA
  • Hvac Contractor: RNB
  • Fs Contractor: Mang Yip
  • Interior Contractor: Fruit design
  • Client: Henderson Land Development
  • Country: Hong Kong
39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kris Provoost

Text description provided by the architects. The office tower on 39 King’s Road started as a façade exercise soon evolving into a full architectural design mission. The antithesis of any “iconic” approach, it elaborates on the idea of “quiet innovation”, a motto developed with façade consultant VS-A, emphasizing the improvement of simple, archetypal solutions. As it would have been climatically criminal to implement a glass façade in Hong Kong considering the fully exposed to east and south facades, we ended up designing a solid façade perforated by a hyper-repetitive pattern of small windows, somehow echoing its immediate surrounding. The result is humble, pragmatic, and blends in the dense urban fabric of the North Point area.

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kris Provoost
39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Image 17 of 21
Elevation
Elevation
39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Kris Provoost

The façade is made of pre-assembled repetitive panels entirely built in recycled aluminum. Made out of multiple layers, its outer one takes advantage of the material and its shape-forming process to present an extruded corrugated profile. This profile, besides reinforcing the vertical and industrial language of the façade also creates light and shadow variations during the day.

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kris Provoost
39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Image 20 of 21
Facade Details
Facade Details
39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade, Balcony
© Kris Provoost

But most importantly, by increasing the area of the outer layer versus the inner one, it radiates accumulated heat towards the outside hence reducing the need terms of interior climate control. This effect is reinforced by the ventilated cavity right behind the corrugated layer and the integration of ventilation slots regularly distributed along the height of the building.

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kris Provoost

One of the key gestures of the 39 King’s Road Tower lies in the extreme repetition of its façade components according to a very strict grid. This strategy answers to both the will to plastically anchor the building in its context and the desire to experiment with standardization. In the end, only one window type ended up being built while the complementary solid parts were limited to a handful of them. This approach reduces complexity and cost but also allows for complete flexibility when it comes to interior configurations, with every floor being divisible in a systematic way. The vertical shaft and the ground floor treatment answer to the general material logic by implementing tiles, another typical Hong Kong material used for façade.

39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Kris Provoost

Project location

Address: 39 King's road, Tai Hau, Hong Kong

About this office
BEAU Architects
Office

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsHong Kong

Cite: "39 King's Road Building / BEAU Architects" 23 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

© Kris Provoost

英皇道39号 / BEAU建筑事务所

