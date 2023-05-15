LC House / KS arquitetos

+ 29

Houses • Restinga, Brazil
Architects: KS arquitetos

Area: 250 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs: Roberta Gewehr

Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Bolum, Deca, Docol, Elevato, Frazzon, Gradini, Ispersul, Móveis Hedler, Portobello Shop, Tok&Stok, Zoco Living

Lead Architect: Arquiteta Fernanda Brum

Technical Manager: Arquiteto Ivo Kieling

Construction Management: Engenheiro Pedro Ranieri

Structural Project: Eng. Osvaldo Tadeu de Camargo

Electric Project: Eng. Cassiano Tremea

Hydrosanitary Project: Arq. Alex Pedretti

City: Restinga

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on flat land in a quiet street in the south of Porto Alegre, LC House arises from a general project that was launched based on a very unusual design premise, the implantation should be concentrated in the back of the lot, keeping the greatest distance possible from the frontal alignment, in addition, the building should occupy the land from side to side, leaving only a facade with the possibility of openings. These premises instigated us to seek a strategy to optimize the lighting and ventilation of environments, something that we always prioritize in our projects, especially residential ones. In this way, we created plans and volumes that stand out, thus managing to generate three facades with different orientations, in which there are several openings that face the garden in the front.

LC House responds to the program in a fluid way, with spacious, bright, and extremely integrated environments. From the social area, we can see practically all the rooms, the spaces are very connected. The structural system of LC House is solid brick masonry, we have few concrete pillars in the house.

In the LC house, we do not use plaster, the wood, bricks, and concrete are apparent, we seek above all practicality and functionality in this project, in this way, the electrical, hydraulic, and air conditioning installations are all apparent, which helped to make the cleanest, fastest and most economical work.

To bring natural light into the interior of the LC house, we created a central axis with double-height ceilings in the social area and large openings. On the second floor, there are no corridors, circulation takes place through bridges that connect the two sides of the house. To enhance the outdoor area, we have a balcony on the ground floor under a wooden pergola and a terrace on the second floor, from where you have a beautiful view of the surroundings.

We want to bring a very current look to the exposed brick architecture that has been investigated in Latin America for so long, revisiting important examples of our culture, which shed light on a way of working that is quite adequate to the reality of our region, using materials and local manpower and easily accessible jobs.