Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. LC House / KS arquitetos

LC House / KS arquitetos

Save
LC House / KS arquitetos

LC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Handrail, DeckLC House / KS arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Chair, Windows, Beam, Deck, PatioLC House / KS arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Countertop, Chair, Kitchen, BeamLC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Deck, PatioLC House / KS arquitetos - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Restinga, Brazil
  • Architects: KS arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Bolum, Deca, Docol, Elevato, Frazzon, Gradini, Ispersul, Móveis Hedler, Portobello Shop, Tok&Stok, Zoco Living
  • Lead Architect: Arquiteta Fernanda Brum
  • Technical Manager: Arquiteto Ivo Kieling
  • Construction Management: Engenheiro Pedro Ranieri
  • Structural Project: Eng. Osvaldo Tadeu de Camargo
  • Electric Project: Eng. Cassiano Tremea
  • Hydrosanitary Project: Arq. Alex Pedretti
  • City: Restinga
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. Located on flat land in a quiet street in the south of Porto Alegre, LC House arises from a general project that was launched based on a very unusual design premise, the implantation should be concentrated in the back of the lot, keeping the greatest distance possible from the frontal alignment, in addition, the building should occupy the land from side to side, leaving only a facade with the possibility of openings. These premises instigated us to seek a strategy to optimize the lighting and ventilation of environments, something that we always prioritize in our projects, especially residential ones. In this way, we created plans and volumes that stand out, thus managing to generate three facades with different orientations, in which there are several openings that face the garden in the front.

Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Image 34 of 34
Isometric diagram
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Roberta Gewehr

LC House responds to the program in a fluid way, with spacious, bright, and extremely integrated environments. From the social area, we can see practically all the rooms, the spaces are very connected. The structural system of LC House is solid brick masonry, we have few concrete pillars in the house.

Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Chair, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Image 32 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr

In the LC house, we do not use plaster, the wood, bricks, and concrete are apparent, we seek above all practicality and functionality in this project, in this way, the electrical, hydraulic, and air conditioning installations are all apparent, which helped to make the cleanest, fastest and most economical work.

Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail, Deck, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr

To bring natural light into the interior of the LC house, we created a central axis with double-height ceilings in the social area and large openings. On the second floor, there are no corridors, circulation takes place through bridges that connect the two sides of the house. To enhance the outdoor area, we have a balcony on the ground floor under a wooden pergola and a terrace on the second floor, from where you have a beautiful view of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck, Handrail, Courtyard
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Image 33 of 34
Exploded section
Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Beam, Handrail, Courtyard
© Roberta Gewehr

We want to bring a very current look to the exposed brick architecture that has been investigated in Latin America for so long, revisiting important examples of our culture, which shed light on a way of working that is quite adequate to the reality of our region, using materials and local manpower and easily accessible jobs.

Save this picture!
LC House / KS arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KS arquitetos
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "LC House / KS arquitetos" [Casa LC / KS arquitetos] 15 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000954/lc-house-ks-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags