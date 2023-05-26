Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura

Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura

Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Sustainability
Osório, Brazil
  • Architects: Troyano Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1227 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Efreu Quintana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminare, Britasinos, Comespe, Funilaria JSC, Isolef, Vale Correa Pré-moldados de Cimento
  • Project Team: Rodrigo Troyano e Nicolle Magalhães
  • Structural Hydrosanitary And Electrical Design: Eng. Civil Jonatas Krug
  • Builder: MJ Construções
  • City: Osório
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Efreu Quintana

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple of university professors without children. It is located on the edge of a lake, in Osório, a city in Rio Grande do Sul, in the extreme south of Brazil.

Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Efreu Quintana

The program is simple, a house with a social area that integrates kitchen, living and dining room, a social bathroom and the couple's suite.

Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Efreu Quintana

Due to the low square footage, we opted for a single-story house, with the lagoon and bioclimatic strategies as the guiding principles of the design.

Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Efreu Quintana
Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Efreu Quintana
Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Image 23 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Efreu Quintana
Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Efreu Quintana

The suite gained an opening facing north and is located in a volume at the front of the lot, for those arriving by road. The social area was designed in a volume across the terrain, gaining a wide opening to a large veranda connected to the lagoon.

Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Efreu Quintana

As a connecting element of these two volumes is the main access to the house, which contains, in addition to the horizontal circulation, the social bathroom facing south.

The openings in the social area are large doors/windows that allow full integration with the veranda and make the lagoon a constant presence inside the house. Cross ventilation is ensured by two openings to the front of the lot.

As a constructive system, we opted for load-bearing walls with a beam/upper brace, on which an exposed panel slab is supported for the interior of the building. The slab is walkable and also serves as a technical area for installing the solar panels that feed the water heating boiler and heat the pool water.

The material chosen for the walls was solid brick, abundant in the region, which is rich in potteries. All external walls are double and contribute to the thermal inertia, necessary in the region with a cold climate in winter and hot in summer.

The absence of coverings exposes material decisions and the constructive system. The bricks are visible to the outside only in the area that marks the access and are plastered on the inside and other external faces. The panel slab is exposed to the interior and the beams/belts that support it are not plastered, remaining faithful to the impression of the wooden shapes. The floor of the balcony and the entire internal area is raw burnt cement. All electrical in the residence was installed in an apparent way. Countertops in the baths and kitchen were cast in exposed concrete in loco.

Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Efreu Quintana

Troyano Arquitetura
Concrete
Brick

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Sustainability
Brazil

Cite: "Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura" [Casa da Lagoa / Troyano Arquitetura] 26 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000931/lagoon-house-troyano-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

