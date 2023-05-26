Lagoon House / Troyano Arquitetura

+ 26

Houses, Sustainability • Osório, Brazil Architects: Troyano Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple of university professors without children. It is located on the edge of a lake, in Osório, a city in Rio Grande do Sul, in the extreme south of Brazil.

The program is simple, a house with a social area that integrates kitchen, living and dining room, a social bathroom and the couple's suite.

Due to the low square footage, we opted for a single-story house, with the lagoon and bioclimatic strategies as the guiding principles of the design.

The suite gained an opening facing north and is located in a volume at the front of the lot, for those arriving by road. The social area was designed in a volume across the terrain, gaining a wide opening to a large veranda connected to the lagoon.

As a connecting element of these two volumes is the main access to the house, which contains, in addition to the horizontal circulation, the social bathroom facing south.

The openings in the social area are large doors/windows that allow full integration with the veranda and make the lagoon a constant presence inside the house. Cross ventilation is ensured by two openings to the front of the lot.

As a constructive system, we opted for load-bearing walls with a beam/upper brace, on which an exposed panel slab is supported for the interior of the building. The slab is walkable and also serves as a technical area for installing the solar panels that feed the water heating boiler and heat the pool water.

The material chosen for the walls was solid brick, abundant in the region, which is rich in potteries. All external walls are double and contribute to the thermal inertia, necessary in the region with a cold climate in winter and hot in summer.

The absence of coverings exposes material decisions and the constructive system. The bricks are visible to the outside only in the area that marks the access and are plastered on the inside and other external faces. The panel slab is exposed to the interior and the beams/belts that support it are not plastered, remaining faithful to the impression of the wooden shapes. The floor of the balcony and the entire internal area is raw burnt cement. All electrical in the residence was installed in an apparent way. Countertops in the baths and kitchen were cast in exposed concrete in loco.