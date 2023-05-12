Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography, FacadeCasa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography, WindowsCasa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior Photography, WindowsCasa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior PhotographyCasa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - More Images+ 19

La Reina, Chile
  • Architects: Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristobal Palma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Liderglass , Maderas Martini, Melón Hormigones
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala.
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography
© Cristobal Palma
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Image 20 of 24
Isométrica
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cristobal Palma

Text description provided by the architects. The Proposal is presented as the spatial and programmatic restructuring of the first dwelling developed by the IAA Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos office. 8 years after the execution of this dwelling, the change of owners and, as a result, new spatial, material, and order approaches were part of the requirements delivered for the development of the project.

Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cristobal Palma
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Image 21 of 24
Planta Emplazamiento
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cristobal Palma

Part of the design exercise was based on establishing new openings and sound relationships with the ravine on the north facade of the project. The cutting and sectioning of concrete elements, the restructuring of the upper box, and the programmatic reorganization were key in the final definition of the proposal.

Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Cristobal Palma
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Image 22 of 24
Planta Primer Nivel
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior Photography, Door, Table, Chair, Handrail
© Cristobal Palma

A concrete volume as the first floor articulates the public rooms from a sequence of spaces, mediated by a rigid core of vertical circulation and services.

Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior Photography, Windows
© Cristobal Palma
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Image 23 of 24
Planta Segundo Nivel
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior Photography
© Cristobal Palma

From the operation of inserting voids and specific openings on the perimeter, a constant spatial relationship is established between the interior space and the surroundings.

Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Cristobal Palma
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Image 24 of 24
Elevación
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Cristobal Palma

A second level, determined as a wooden box, organizes the restrooms. Configured from 3 areas. The first of public order mediates between the vertical connection void, the courtyard, and the projection to the city. The other two bedrooms seek to be a wooden box with specific views of the ravine.

Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography
© Cristobal Palma
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Image 19 of 24
Esquema
Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala - Exterior Photography
© Cristobal Palma

Project gallery

Gonzalo Iturriaga
Cite: "Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala" [Casa Arca / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala] 12 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000888/casa-arca-gonzalo-iturriaga-atala> ISSN 0719-8884

