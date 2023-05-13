Old Ferry Donut Café / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Text description provided by the architects. Old Ferry Donut, despite its distinctly American name, is filled with a surprising amount of Korean elements. A donut cafe with a Korean traditional aesthetic, isn’t it unique? Our client wanted to demonstrate to foreign tourists that “Korea also has delicious donuts,” and looked for a space design that embodies a distinctive Korean aesthetic. As a result, our interior and branding projects have commenced reinterpreting traditional Korean elements in a contemporary style.

Traditional Korean elements such as foundation stones, folding screens, and folk paintings have been thoughtfully incorporated into the interior design details. The selection of materials, including lauan plywood, walnut, brass, and stone, was made to create a natural and oriental ambiance. The diamond-shaped cornerstone supporting the coffee bar was designed with inspiration from the foundation stone used in Hanok, a traditional Korean-style house. The Moru glass used to conceal the plumbing fixture in the storage space has a wood-slat appearance reminiscent of Hanok. Further, the moving partition with shelves bears a resemblance to the Korean folding screen. The partition can accommodate the merchandise and signage of Old Ferry Donut while creating separation within the space and preventing a cramped appearance with its frames. The wall displays folk paintings printed on silk wallpaper, showcasing fashionable donuts harmoniously integrated into classical images.

The space is somewhat narrow, approximately 50 square meters, but has a unique structure with a towering 7-meter high ceiling on one side. While highlighting these features, we carefully arranged the lighting and air-conditioning system to ensure that the view outside the window and natural light were not obstructed. The lighting and air-conditioning system have primarily been installed across the ceiling for efficiency, however, in this particular space, such placement would obstruct the view through the window. To avoid any obstruction of sight, we hung a custom-made 7-meter-long lighting fixture above the bar, as well as a 7-meter-long indirect lighting fixture on the opposite side. Besides, we installed one-way air-conditioners at three different locations in the bar to maintain an unobstructed view and minimize the exposure of pipes.

The furniture at Old Ferry Donut features unique variations from the typical round shape of donuts. The space is designed in a simple yet dynamic fashion. Stainless steel was chosen as the primary material for its durability and ease of maintenance. The cushions and the backrests were applied with the brand’s signature blue color to reinforce its identity in a casual yet consistent tone. Our furniture was crafted with durable materials that can withstand ultraviolet rays and rain. It has also been designed to stand out against the exposed concrete exterior, while also mingling with the interior of the Old Ferry Donut. Slight variations of sky blue and mint colors were further applied to improve the visibility of the stools against the concrete wall.

Cite: "Old Ferry Donut Café / Studio GIMGEOSIL" 13 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000871/old-ferry-donut-cafe-studio-gimgeosil> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags