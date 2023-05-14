Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. France
  5. Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada

Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada

Save
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada

Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, WindowsHealth Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Exterior PhotographyHealth Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, HandrailHealth Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Fence, Column, HandrailHealth Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Clinic
Audun-le-Roman, France
  • Architects: Studiolada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  790
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludmilla Cerveny
  • Lead Architects: Benoit Sindt architecte & Éléonore Nicolas architecte – Studiolada
  • Client: Communauté de communes Coeur du Pays Haut
  • Collaborator: Guillaume Cecchin
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Health municipal clinic
  • City: Audun-le-Roman
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Text description provided by the architects. The program is divided into 3 levels (2 levels and ½ level in an attic) to limit the ground coverage and to value the land in the heart of the town. Biosourced materials are used in combination with other materials.

Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Image 24 of 36
Plan - Ground floor

The stone for the building is “Sebastopol fine” a limestone from Eocène Age, with a smooth texture and a vibrant golden-yellow color. It is extracted in the commune of Saint-Maximin, 300km from the site. This stone is very similar to the Jaumont stone. This last one was used for historical constructions but is almost unavailable today and consequently very expensive. In this way, the massive stone reveals a mineral skin that characterizes the local institutional buildings,...

Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Exterior Photography
© Ludmilla Cerveny
Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Massive stone is a valuable resource, that should be used sparingly. This is the way of thinking for the construction of the health clinic. Self-supporting stone blocks, 15 cm thick, are combined with a wooden structure. The stone wall is fastened with an L-square on the wood frame to support and transmit the horizontal forces.

Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Fence, Column, Handrail
© Ludmilla Cerveny

In this way, the massive stone offers the best advantages of sustainability, thermal phase shift, and thermal inertia (in comparison to pellicular stone, for example).

Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The lintels of windows and doors are structured with a flat arc. A claustrum filters the sun’s rays off the south-facing facade. Thanks to that and the thermal inertia of the stone, no signs of overheating have been observed. The building has a good natural thermal performance in spite of the lack of air conditioning (RT 2012).

Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Ludmilla Cerveny
Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Ludmilla Cerveny
Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The construction technique of a self-supporting stone wall fastened with a wood frame is rare. It aims to reduce the volume of stones, such a precious material. We hope that this building becomes a pilot project of this type of construction technique with local and bio-sourced materials.

Save this picture!
Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:54560 Audun-Le-Roman, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studiolada
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicFrance
Cite: "Health Municipal Clinic in Audun-Le-Roman / Studiolada" 14 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000868/health-municipal-clinic-in-audun-le-roman-studiolada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags