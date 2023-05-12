Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Sustainability & Green Design
New Delhi, India
  • Design & Execution: Studio Symbiosis Architects
  • Design Team: Britta Knobel Gupta, Amit Gupta
  • Project Lead: Gaurav Lamba, Anjan Mondal, Dewesh Agrawal, Kartik Misra, Nitish Talmale, Sonal Dongre Jain, Gagandeep Singh Virdi, Chinmay Chowdhary, Jitendra Farkade, Keshav Sapra, Pallav Chaudhary
  • City: New Delhi
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Avesh Gaur

Text description provided by the architects. VERTO is a 360-degree multi-directional air purification system. The name VERTO is derived from the word "turn". The tower rotates as it rises and transforms the environment by turning polluted air into clean air.

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography
© Avesh Gaur
VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Interior Photography, Steel
© Avesh Gaur

More than 99% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed the WHO limits. Air pollution has become a serious health issue across the globe.

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography
© Avesh Gaur
VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography
© Avesh Gaur

VERTO can clean 600,000 m3 of air per day, equivalent to an area twice the size of a cricket field with a height of 2 meters. The triangular perforations are designed as a performance-driven system, with bigger openings at inlets and outlets.

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Avesh Gaur

The air is sucked in from energy-efficient fans and then gets filtered using fine dust filters to remove the pollutants from the ambient air. An IOT control system enables the operation according to the demand. VERTO has been designed using the principles of aerodynamics, to create a form that propagates maximum surface area, increased wind speed, and 360-degree air purification. 

VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Avesh Gaur

Project location

Address:Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Opposite Humayun Tomb Park, Nizamuddin, National Zoological Park, Sundar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India

Studio Symbiosis
Cite: "VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis" 12 May 2023. ArchDaily.

