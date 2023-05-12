VERTO Air Purification Tower / Studio Symbiosis

+ 10

Design & Execution: Studio Symbiosis Architects

Design Team: Britta Knobel Gupta, Amit Gupta

Project Lead: Gaurav Lamba, Anjan Mondal, Dewesh Agrawal, Kartik Misra, Nitish Talmale, Sonal Dongre Jain, Gagandeep Singh Virdi, Chinmay Chowdhary, Jitendra Farkade, Keshav Sapra, Pallav Chaudhary

City: New Delhi

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. VERTO is a 360-degree multi-directional air purification system. The name VERTO is derived from the word "turn". The tower rotates as it rises and transforms the environment by turning polluted air into clean air.

More than 99% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed the WHO limits. Air pollution has become a serious health issue across the globe.

VERTO can clean 600,000 m3 of air per day, equivalent to an area twice the size of a cricket field with a height of 2 meters. The triangular perforations are designed as a performance-driven system, with bigger openings at inlets and outlets.

The air is sucked in from energy-efficient fans and then gets filtered using fine dust filters to remove the pollutants from the ambient air. An IOT control system enables the operation according to the demand. VERTO has been designed using the principles of aerodynamics, to create a form that propagates maximum surface area, increased wind speed, and 360-degree air purification.