Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects

Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects

Save
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects

Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Exterior PhotographySky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamSky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Windows, DeckSky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, BeamSky Vessel House / NKS Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fukuoka, Japan
  • Architects: NKS Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  286
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yashiro Photo Office
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nomizu Kawara Sangyo
  • Lead Architects: Noriko Suehiro, Kaoru Suehiro+Hiroyuki Sato
  • Structural Engineering: Torisha
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yashiro Photo Office

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for a couple living in a suburban residential area. Although the couple's living space was important, they also needed a spacious interior capable of accommodating a large number of guests, as the clients often entertained visitors related to their work or hobbies. An open and spacious garden was also desired to accommodate parties and other events.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yashiro Photo Office

The site is surrounded by houses and apartments, and the front road has a significant amount of traffic. As this house is located in a typical suburban residential area, the goal was to design a building that could improve the surrounding environment and landscape while maintaining privacy within the house.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Image 21 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Image 22 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office

A large, vessel-shaped tile roof was placed on top of the distorted circular floor plan perimeter wall. The roof blocks the view from the surroundings while bringing the sky into the interior. The perimeter wall has a green garden on its outer edge since the site is large enough to accommodate it. The openings in the perimeter wall are minimal, consisting of high sidelights and ventilation windows, while the interior plaster walls gently curve to serve as a backdrop for paintings and other decorations.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office

On the courtyard side, there are various large openings of different shapes that allow sufficient wind, light, and greenery to enter the interior. Although the building appears enclosed from the outside, the interior space is bright and open.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Image 23 of 23
Compositional Diagram

The laminated timber beams that support the roof are arranged radially from a central point in the same shape. To ensure that each space has the necessary width and height, the distance from the center to the outer perimeter wall is gradually adjusted. The perimeter wall is symmetrical in both horizontal and vertical directions and is composed of two different radii.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office

On the side facing the front road, the garage, and private entrance have lower ceilings, while the living room and dining room, where people gather, have larger and higher ceilings. Through these methods, diverse spaces with variously sized courtyards and differences in ceiling height have been created within the contiguous space under the large roof.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Site

The design aimed for an open building that could enjoy a rich natural environment even within a residential area and serve not only as a private place but also as a gallery or party venue. The curved tile roof frames the sky, collects rainwater, and reflects the sun's light softly. Sitting on the bench in the courtyard and looking up, we can feel as if we have become a part of nature, integrated with the sky.

Save this picture!
Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yashiro Photo Office

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NKS Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Sky Vessel House / NKS Architects" 11 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000773/sky-vessel-house-nks-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags