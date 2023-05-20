Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS

House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS

Save
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS

House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsHouse EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Funes, Argentina
  • Architects: GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  432
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Walter Gustavo Salcedo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluar, Arneg SRL, Fontela Cristales, San Lorenzo
  • Lead Architects: Valeria Grivarello Bernabé, Mauro Grivarello Bernabé
  • Structural Calculation: P&P Ingeniería.
  • Concrete Construction: PH Constructora srl
  • Masonry Construction: ZyM SRL
  • Electrical Installation: Sergio Carranza
  • Lighting Consutlant: Due Iluminación
  • Openings: Aluminios y Vidrios Group
  • Kitchen Furnishings: UNO AMOBLAMIENTOS SRL
  • City: Funes
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 25 of 31
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 26 of 31
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

A House in a suburban garden. The housing plan is structured in order to take advantage of the best orientations in a 20 x 50-meter lot within a private neighborhood of the city of Funes. With the intention of having a more direct north, since the first 20 meters of the neighboring lot is blocked by the adjoining house, it was decided to solve the requested program for the house using the social areas as the main structure of the ground floor that It develops towards the back of the land and the private areas on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 28 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 29 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

The low-height concrete canopy with a green terrace allows us to find a different scale at the entrance on the urban front of the neighborhood, taking advantage of the differences in elevation between the interior of the lot and the access street. In this way, the composition of the façade is resolved, which is divided into the main entrance and the garage area and behind the kitchen-dining room window under the bedrooms on the first floor. 

Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Glass, Beam
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 30 of 31
Views
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

To enter, you cross the patio between the large concrete slab and the volume of the house with the intention of being a route that allows you to enter the house or continue and find the backyard with the barbecue area, the pool, and the sun.

Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

The use of exposed concrete walls solved with a smooth formwork accentuates the large openings of the plant, both exterior and interior, making it possible to have controlled visual escapes to all areas of the land. The decision to work with a single light roof with a ceiling made of wooden boards allows us to go down the scale of the interior spaces of the units that, through the slopes of the roof, are linked to the barbecue area towards the bottom of the lot.

Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 31 of 31
Views
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Image 27 of 31
Site plan
Save this picture!
House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS" [Casa EB / GRIVARELLO BERNABÉ ARQUITECTOS] 20 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000767/house-eb-grivarello-bernabe-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags