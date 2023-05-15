Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects

Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeXun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeXun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeXun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Interior PhotographyXun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - More Images

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Architecture
Shenyang, China
  • Architects: Nomos Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Nomos Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Xun Pavilion is designed as a wedding venue, situated on the site of an ancient city gate in Shenyang, which is now part of the city's core area. Surrounded by commercial buildings from different eras and a busy main road, the site, like many in the city centers of China, lacks the pure ceremonial atmosphere that weddings often require.

Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Nomos Architects
Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Nomos Architects

To create a more peaceful environment, a courtyard has been added, with a lawn on one side facing the road and the wedding hall on the other. The entrance to the courtyard takes several turns, filtering out external noise and providing a serene space for guests. Inside the courtyard, the walls and trees along the road create a pure background, with the white roof of the wedding hall drawing guests towards the ceremony and banquet halls.

Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Nomos Architects
Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Nomos Architects

The main hall's white polycarbonate roof panels give the building a pure appearance and allow natural light to create the ceremony's desired atmosphere. The foam aluminum panels on the walls absorb surrounding noise, while their texture and seam treatment create a high-end stone effect from a distance.

Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of Nomos Architects
Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Facade
Courtesy of Nomos Architects

Inside the main hall, low windows and skylights limit the view to the courtyard and sky, providing a ceremonial space for people to focus on the present. Two main beams were arranged along the long axis direction, and diagonal sub-beams were placed on the two long main beams in the transverse direction, matching the maximum length of the glass that can be transported, giving the building a clean skylight. Lighting and HVAC equipment are hidden behind perforated aluminum panels at the top, preserving the peaceful visual experience of the space.

Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Nomos Architects
Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Nomos Architects

Located in the city center, Xun Pavilion enjoys geographical advantages and at the same time offers a suitable space for wedding ceremonies. Upon closer examination, it is similar to the preferences of young Chinese couples who choose not to hold their weddings in hotels, inheriting the economic support and blessings of their parents while also attempting to make a difference in their lives.

Xun Pavilion / Nomos Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Nomos Architects

Project location

Address:Shenyang, China

