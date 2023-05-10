Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Daniel Mòdol
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2126
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Jordi Bernadó y LOOM
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cerámicas Ferrés, DOMINADOR
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Mòdol
  • Promoter: MERLIN PROPERTIES
  • Technical Architect: PLAAT
  • Structural Engineering: Bernuz-Fernandez Arquitectes
  • Engineering: Estudis ESL
  • Contractor: FLULLE
  • Landscape : J. Maria Blas
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of the 22@ district in the Poblenou neighborhood of Barcelona is an opportunity to promote a new model of the city that pushes Barcelona towards the renewal of its industrial fabrics. Thanks to the innovation, creativity, and design of the new architectures, buildings, and spaces are achieved that generate a more sustainable neighborhood.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM
Site plan
Site plan

The project is based on the global rehabilitation and change of use of the old industrial building occupied by the historic Balius hardware store, founded in 1914 where practically everything for construction could be found for sale.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM
Axo
Axo

It is a five-story building, built in the 70s with a metal structure and Catalan vault that gives it a unique character, so in the project, it is chosen to preserve these two details of the old building.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Exterior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM
Typical floor plan
Typical floor plan

For the rest of the intervention, a modern and modular construction has been introduced and it has been tried to adapt the materials and the size of the module to the residential environment and traditional materials such as ceramics, iron, and wood, although the type of construction is modular to make the construction process more agile.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM

The main façade is removed to enhance the existing structure and make it visible from the outside. The interior façade adopts a classical gallery typology with natural wood and glass carpentry on which an industrial metal planter façade is proposed that brings vitality to the building's composition.

Facade
Facade

All selected materials are noble and proximity and from the design, priority has been given to materials that are easy to find in the building's environment to try to respect the nearby residential environment as much as possible and to domesticate these new types of buildings implanted in the neighborhood. The existing green color in much of the interior structure of the building is recovered and emphasized by using it throughout the structure and ironwork of the entire building.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Interior Photography, Table, Column
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM
Facade
Facade

On the fourth floor, a setback of the façade is created, generating an outdoor space, and different meeting rooms are placed as a hybrid space with the option of interacting with the outside. On the remaining floors, both natural light and ventilation are provided by the openings in the main façade, the creation of a patio in the old stairwell gap, and the rear façade of pavement.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM
Section
Section

The building is designed under sustainability criteria, where energy savings and user comfort are paramount to generate a sustainable workspace that has LEED certification. The building is also connected to the urban heating and cooling network (DHC) and the pneumatic waste collection network.

LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jordi Bernadó y LOOM

Address: El Poblenou, Barcelona, Spain

Daniel Mòdol
Cite: "LOOM Ferretería Pere IV Industrial Building Renovation / Daniel Mòdol" 10 May 2023. ArchDaily.

