World
Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Apartments, Extension
Lausanne, Switzerland
Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Michel Bonvin

Text description provided by the architects. Densify the city. How can we respond qualitatively and not only quantitatively to this need for our cities to evolve? The LOCALARCHITECTURE elevation project at Avenue Dapples 5 in Lausanne offers an innovative approach by focusing on wooden construction.

Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michel Bonvin
Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Michel Bonvin

On the late 1960s existing building, the project proposes an elevation of 2 levels on the roof without interventions on the inhabited floors. The new construction is entirely made of wood to reduce the overload on the existing structure as much as possible.

Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Bedroom
© Michel Bonvin
Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Windows
© Michel Bonvin

After removing the concrete slope screed and the existing waterproofing complex, a glued-laminated timber frame is placed on the roof slab. It serves as a framework for the elevation which accommodates 10 new apartments.

Floor plans
Floor plans

The stairwells and elevator shafts are extended with wooden panels to meet sound and fire protection requirements. No concrete element is used in this project. Each apartment then benefits from a loggia balcony, fully glazed around the living spaces.

Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Michel Bonvin
Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows, Beam
© Michel Bonvin

The section broken gabled roof, inspired by the Mansard roofs of neighboring buildings, thus inscribes the building from the 1960s in the continuity of the heritage of this historic district of Lausanne—densification for the benefit of urban integration.

Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Shelving
© Michel Bonvin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Av. Édouard Dapples 5, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland

LOCALARCHITECTURE
