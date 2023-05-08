Afouteza Sports Fields / Irisarri + Piñera

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. In January 2018, a contest proposed the design of the future sports city of Celta. An undefined and open program, but with the ambition to bring together what makes up our cities. Public, commercial, and residential places...along with that specific program and controlled access to top-level and complex sports.

All based on something as ancient as founding a city on rural land, the only territory today that makes an operation of this entity possible and sustainable.

Development planning and social interest would make it possible to propose today, from a society that demands the reunion of our urbanity with nature, where we talk about habitat, atmospheres, and diversity of natures and lifestyles.

Diagrama conceptual de los espacios

Using traditional strategies of adaptation to the environment and landscape, we proposed an open system of occupation of the place, capable of accommodating an evolutionary and diverse program. Once again, the MYTH OF FLEXIBILITY and architecture.

When the times of urbanism and Club separated, that magic of flexibility was summoned, and along with it emerged all the distortion and disagreement between the institutional urbanism of our country and the reality of rural territory, enormously more capable and dynamic, in need of new uses that help alleviate depopulation and that make possible the reunion of today's society with a habitat capable of providing a balance between man, architecture, and environment, different from our dense urban scene.

In a region like Galicia, where dispersion and residential fabric are sewn with threads of light infrastructure and a micro-scale adaptation to site and climate.

And so, as if we inhabit the walls that have always built the landscape of terraces, and made them so light sometimes that they generate intermediate spaces underneath, the system was confronted with making a first phase, a small part for facilities of the first team.

With the challenge of always being a complete and coherent architecture, just like the city, from its first buildings adapted to the place, it has been a complete and coherent architecture at any time, regardless of size or programmatic complexity.

And just as the rural dwelling is a set of pieces in a team and landscape, our architecture results from the grouping of specialized pieces in a conglomerate of semi-climatized and intermediate spaces, which provide the "other" program and the "other" rhythms of life. Three atmospheres respond to the various possibilities that the rural environment offers, and with three materials, it is constructed in response to its character.

Introverted wooden enclosures for "indoor" activities, translucent bubble spaces that allow for an outdoor environment experience, and "semi-climatized air" to offer total immersion in the environment, its seasonal rhythms, and its wide scale.