NORA Hair Salon / Kenta Nagai Studio

Text description provided by the architects. NORA Hair Salon has a total of 13 salons in Japan and abroad. This is the interior design project for NORA Ginza/U, the second NORA salon in Ginza. The site is on the 9th floor of a tenant building near Ginza station, with impressive light coming in through a large opening in the sweep window. The idea was to create a green space filled with light along this window surface and to arrange the cutting space, entrance, and shampoo area in order from this space to create a variety of spatial experiences depending on the distance from the window.

The cutting area creates a liberating and bright impression thanks to the light from the green space, while at the same time creating a cozy space with a sense of calmness thanks to the earth-colored finish and warm, soft lighting effects. The boundary between the green space and the cut area is made of colored glass, arranged in a rhythmic manner to create an impressive space by making the natural light more visually perceptible.

The entrance area, located in the center, is composed of terracotta-colored volumes inspired by natural rock formations, with a nail/eyelash treatment area inside and a shampoo area at the back. In contrast to the cutting area, the entrance area is designed to create the sensation of being caged in a cave, providing a calm, healing, and relaxing space.

These spaces are then enclosed by a single curtain, which creates a dynamic and unified impression in the space, as well as an organic, yet elegant and refined urban impression. The use of standard aluminum frames in key places to create a sharp impression is also a major component in creating an urban impression that is in keeping with the Ginza district.

The "U" in NORA Ginza/U is a symbol of the "Upper floor in the Upper city, Updating U(you)" by enriching the beauty-related activities that take place in beauty salons through a variety of spatial experiences. The aim was to create a space that embodies the concept of the meaning of "U.