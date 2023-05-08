Submit a Project Advertise
World
RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© José Campos

RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, BeamRDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Door, FacadeRDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeRDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Detail
Oporto, Portugal
  • Architects: Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Campos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Duravit, Adobe, Azulima, Exporlux, Maxxon, Ofa, Rodi, Rothoblass, Umbelino Monteiro, Weber
  • Lead Architects: Alexandre Loureiro
More SpecsLess Specs
RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Casa do Limoeiro is a summer house located in a small village on the Costa Vicentina. The rehabilitation of this century-old abandoned house brought to light the dichotomous discussion between tradition and contemporaneity. The challenge was clearly how to build with simple, indigenous materials that are traditionally present in the local culture, adapting them to the new challenges of contemporary living.

RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© José Campos

The small narrow house measuring only 55 sqm was organized in a simple way, but very compartmentalized. The plan presented a succession of small spaces of about 2mX3m arranged consecutively and in continuity without a great hierarchy between them. Given the limited space available, the project created an "open space" connecting the entrance to the outdoor patio where the social areas (kitchen and living room) are installed. Private areas, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, occupy the sides and take the form of alcoves.

RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© José Campos
RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Image 9 of 12
Floor Plan
RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Beam
© José Campos

Simple, basic, and dry details, in line with local tradition, provide the serenity and visual peace of the whitewashed walls. Architecture is reduced to its basics. Minimum. Minimalist. This is the essence of this project. The house has traditional rammed earth walls, wooden cage partitions, and a reed ceiling with the traditional "rat heel”.

RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© José Campos

The reuse of the existing hydraulic mosaic and the new handmade tiles give a human touch to the water areas, contrasting with the industrial floor of smoothed concrete. All furniture is made of natural wood, providing a natural harmony to the spaces and giving a sense of balance to the environment.

RDG House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© José Campos

Overall, this little house builds our sense of belonging with its indulgent delicacy. The project is a pure example of architecture 101. Simple isn’t easy!

