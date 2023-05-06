Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture

Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Bathtub, Sink, Lighting, Windows, Beam, Bathroom
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Sink

Houses, Residential
Soda Springs, United States
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Jeremy Bitterman

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a gently sloping site on the edge of a lake in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, this residence re-interprets the alpine house type through a distinct material strategy. The winters in this region are severe and receive some of the highest snowfalls in the continental United States, often burying homes up to the roofline. In summer, wildfires are a constant threat. In response to these constraints, the design team installed mockups over a winter season to test material resiliency.

Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Bitterman
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Bitterman

The result is a composition of charred wood walls over a concrete base. The charred (shou sugi ban) upper volume floats above and contrasts with the snow below. The concrete walls bolster the house against snow loads while providing a protective shell against the elements, analogous to the hull of a ship. The porous lakeside façade is composed of sliding glass doors providing views and a direct connection to the lake.

Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Bathtub, Sink, Lighting, Windows, Beam, Bathroom
© Jeremy Bitterman
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Image 22 of 25
1st Floor Plan

The interior prioritizes light and connection to the landscape. The palette of bleached hemlock and white walls reflect sunlight throughout the interior and down to the lower level via the stair. The primary living and dining functions reside on the second floor to capture views of the lake. A daylit mezzanine floats above the kitchen and serves as an artist's studio. The ground floor houses the garage, ski-tuning station, laundry, media room, and guest rooms.

Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Sink
© Jeremy Bitterman
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Jeremy Bitterman

The internal spaces were designed to accommodate both community and privacy. Built-in benches define intimate spaces within the larger footprint of the family and dining room. The bunk room sleeps 4-8 with full-size bunks and is equipped with powered cubbies to facilitate remote work and play. The media room adjacent to the bunk room serves as an overflow space for additional guests.

Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Image 25 of 25
Section
Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Jeremy Bitterman

The bulk of construction took place during the pandemic. The owner and architect were in a “pod, driving long hours together for site visits. This togetherness presented a unique opportunity for conversation, collaboration, and ultimately a common vision for their family.

Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jeremy Bitterman

Alexander Jermyn Architecture
Wood, Glass, Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Buildings, Residential, United States

"Hemlock House / Alexander Jermyn Architecture" 06 May 2023. ArchDaily.

