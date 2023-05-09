Submit a Project Advertise
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura

Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura

Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeResidence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamResidence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenResidence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ribera Alta, Spain
  • Architects: Ascoz Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  622
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Gómez Vives
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gaggenau, Dekovent, Dormitienda SL, Fuster Alonso, Metalux Levante SAU, My Artist Lab, Ole Lighting, Organic Design, Pando, Porcelanosa Grupo
  • Architect In Charge: Damián Ascoz Carrió
  • Technical Architect: Luis Sancho Martínez
  • Interior Design: Zdenka Lara Interiorismo
  • Landscape: Jaures
  • Climatic Design: MAXIM BENESTAR
  • Swimming Pool: ITP PISCINAS
  • Contractor: EKONS BY VIROSQUE
  • Structural Engineer: KIKE LERMA
  • City: Ribera Alta
  • Country: Spain
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 25 of 33
Process
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Text description provided by the architects. Residence 321: An Asian-inspired oasis by Ascoz Arquitectura. The house is an exhibition of balancing sophistication and comfort. Its structure of concrete strips generates dynamism between light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Residence 321, which Ascoz Arquitectura signs in València, evokes the same sensations as a stay in a luxury hotel. With more than 625 square meters (6,500 square feet) spread over three levels, this residence is an exercise in balancing sophistication and comfort.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 27 of 33
Basement Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Located on a hill in the Valencian region of La Ribera Alta, it combines exotic vegetation, a dreamy pool, and an exclusive style that evokes an exclusive resort overlooking the Pacific. Its structure is based on concrete strips, which create dynamism between light and shadow, between interior and exterior spaces, and terraces with vegetation that produce a different visual sensation.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 28 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

These strips, like the rest of the house, are built in precast concrete based on a planned three-dimensional structure and a carefully studied project. Vegetation is introduced into the interstices of the structure, and outdoor spaces are favored. Thus, the boundaries between the interior and exterior of the house are blurred, achieving a fluid and coordinated image. Two trees physically integrated into the structure increase the feeling of unity with nature.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 29 of 33
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

"Living in an oasis. Coming home at night and going to bed as if we were always on vacation". Those were the desires that the family conveyed to us. They longed to feel as embraced and happy in their own home as in the perfect hotel. We closely dialogued with them, took care of every detail, and tried to meet all their expectations. Residence 321 has allowed them to open a new chapter in their lives," explains Damian Ascoz, architect and founder of Ascoz Arquitectura.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 30 of 33
Elevation
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 31 of 33
Elevation
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 32 of 33
Elevation

It is in the details where the house reveals its elegance: in the sophistication of the kitchen and its appliances, in the heated outdoor Jacuzzi, in the bamboo that covers the terrace roof, and in the wine cellar that, along with the garage and gym, occupies the basement floor. Some of the essential elements for this family were a 100-square-meter (1,076 square feet) living-dining room, a fantasy pool, and a lush garden. The Ascoz Arquitectura team collected their ideas and defined a project tailored to their wishes.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Image 33 of 33
Elevation

The materials, the opening of the two rooms to their respective bathrooms on the upper floor, and the streamlined design of the main staircase reflect the unabashed hedonism that the family desired for their new home.

Save this picture!
Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Project gallery

About this office
Ascoz Arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

Cite: "Residence 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura" [Vivienda 321 / Ascoz Arquitectura] 09 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000434/residence-321-ascoz-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

