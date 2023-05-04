Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod

Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod

Save
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod

Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Exterior Photography, WindowsTransformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Exterior Photography, WindowsTransformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Interior Photography, BeamTransformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Interior Photography, DoorTransformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Office Buildings
Chavornay, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Séverin Malaud

« The Recipe ». Transformation of a pigsty in Chavornay. At the encounter point of a farm and a henhouse, leaning against the slope of an orchard, a rural area originally sheltering pigs is transformed into a place of retirement for the parents of a large family. The interior volume undergoes a purge, necessary to accommodate its new functions.

Save this picture!
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Séverin Malaud
Save this picture!
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Séverin Malaud

A liberal profession occupies the ground floor, while a parental refuge takes over the upper floor - an elevation whose open space is related to two opposite orientations which are equally rich in their context. The picturesque orchard to the east responds to the twilight of the sun setting over the barn roofs to the west, evoking Caspar David Friedrich's two paintings «Der Abenstern» & «Frau vor untergehender Sonne».

Save this picture!
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Image 13 of 22
Plan

The circulation connects the spaces on the ground floor to the above story by means of two non-overlapping wooden helicoidal staircases, amplifying the verticality of this distributive fault. A winding path through the tall grass leads to a wooden footbridge. This vernacular element particular to rural areas completes the loop stroll.

Save this picture!
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Interior Photography, Beam
© Séverin Malaud
Save this picture!
Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod - Interior Photography, Door
© Séverin Malaud

Crafted by the marriage of the mineral (lime) and the vegetal (hemp), an insulating layer is directly applied to the existing facade, like an ointment caring for a wound. A participatory workshop brings together the craftsman, the client, and the architect, around the shaping of this new skin which is expressed as an honest and raw coating.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Madeleine architectes
Office
Studio François Nantermod
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesOffice buildingsSwitzerland
Cite: "Transformation of a Pigsty in Chavornay / Madeleine architectes + Studio François Nantermod" 04 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000421/transformation-of-a-pigsty-in-chavornay-madeleine-architectes-plus-studio-francois-nantermod> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags