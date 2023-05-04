Submit a Project Advertise
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. Villa Papillon / WORKac

Villa Papillon / WORKac

Villa Papillon / WORKac

Villa Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, WindowsVilla Papillon / WORKac - Exterior Photography, ChairVilla Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows, CourtyardVilla Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Patio, CourtyardVilla Papillon / WORKac - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Batroun, Lebanon
  • Architects: WORKac
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miguel de Guzman
  • Principals: Amale Andraos, Dan Wood
  • Project Architect: Maurizio Bianchi Mattioli
  • Project Team: Eyub Acikgoz, Zahid Ajam, Nevin Blum, Nathalia Galindo, Ericka Song
  • Developer: Jamil Saab & Co
  • City: Batroun
  • Country: Lebanon
Villa Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, Windows
© Miguel de Guzman

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Papillon rethinks the relationship between art, architecture, and landscape. Designed for a Lebanese art collector and his family, the house is comprised of a series of rooms organized around an open-air courtyard.

Villa Papillon / WORKac - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Miguel de Guzman
Villa Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Miguel de Guzman
Villa Papillon / WORKac - Image 25 of 26
Diagram

The main living space and bedroom face the sea, and the family room, dining room, and kitchen open onto the courtyard. Above, the children’s bedrooms look out over the living room, so that every space has a view of the Mediterranean.

Villa Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, Deck
© Miguel de Guzman

At the rear, solid walls face the public walkway while in front, glass facades featuring sliding doors open the house fully towards the water. Interior spaces are organized by a series of walls running perpendicular to the shore, allowing unobstructed sea views in every room and showcasing the extensive art collection. Each wall becomes its own object, dividing the living spaces while also containing a staircase, cabinets, or other domestic infrastructure.

Villa Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography
© Miguel de Guzman

Louvered steel and aluminum trellises continue the folded form of the green roof over parts of the courtyard, strategically designed to provide shade in the summer while letting the sun in during the winter months. The triangular formal language of the villa’s roof planes is carried continuously across the building, patio, pools, and surrounding landscape.

Villa Papillon / WORKac - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Miguel de Guzman

