World
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio

Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio

Houses
Cilimus, Indonesia
  Architects: PSA Studio
  Area:  276
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mario Wibowo
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Ahsa Living, Kanmuri Roofing, Kohler, Mortar Utama, Panasonic, Philips
  Project Architects: Sukma Harwanti, Sasqia Nurul Azmi
  Site Engineers: Muchammad Sjahroni, Heri Setyawan
  City: Cilimus
  Country: Indonesia
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Svarga Cilimus is a two-bedroom villa located in Kuningan, West Java, Indonesia. It sits on a 2300 sqm rice field. The surrounding is a village of farmers who make a living by running their rice fields. What becomes the main attraction of Svarga is the view of Ciremai mountain which is very close and uninterrupted.

Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Mario Wibowo
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Image 17 of 22
Site Plan
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Mario Wibowo

The program is to have a place to escape from the busy life of Jakarta which is only about 3 hours ride by car. The place should occupy as minimum as it can be from the rice field. The place should also be maximum open to enjoy the view of Ciremai Mountain and the rice fields.

Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Image 18 of 22
Floor Plan
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Mario Wibowo

We positioned the building alongside the width of the land so that every room will enjoy the mountain view. The mass of the building is thin to allow sunlight to come through all the rooms. The mountain view side is all covered by glass while the street side has a different treatment. The street side is all covered by the clay roof to make sure the people inside the building will have a private environment.

Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Mario Wibowo
Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Image 21 of 22
Section A

We used the contemporary approach to respond to the tropical issue. All the rooms are covered by a single shape of roof, that stretches from the car porch, fishpond, dining, and kitchen to the bedrooms. The building is uplifted from the ground to create as if it floats from the rice fields.

Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

The clay roof looks dominant to the building as responds to the surrounding village houses which used similar materials for the roof. Steels are chosen to be the main structure considering the fast construction. Each of the materials used in this project is expressed as it is, steel, clay roofs, glass, and concrete for the walls and floors.

Svarga Cilimus House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

Material

Brick

