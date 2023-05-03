Submit a Project Advertise
  Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, WindowsMirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows, DeckMirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, DeckMirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Frutillar, Chile
  • Design Team: Cristóbal Noguera, Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa
  • Collaborating Architects: Nicolás Acosta
  • Structural Engineering: Sebastián Cárcamo
  • Construction: Miguel Cifuentes
  • City: Frutillar
  • Country: Chile
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Maturana
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 19 of 30
Site plan
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 20 of 30
Floor plan
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Maturana

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family house located in the Frutillar commune, X Region, situated between lines of trees and livestock hills facing Lake Llanquihue. The project's strategies are based on achieving spatial, economic, and energy efficiency.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés Maturana
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 21 of 30
Exploded isometric
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés Maturana

In relation to this, a compact volume of 140m2 is proposed, with an almost square floor plan, without circulation, where the rooms are articulated through a central space that contains the living room. This central space composes a continuity with the kitchen and the main living room, open to the outside overlooking the lake and the volcanoes.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 22 of 30
North elevation
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 23 of 30
South elevation
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Maturana

In the search to maximize the exposure of the facades to the sun, the volume is located with one of its edges to the north, exposing the main facade and the bedrooms to the solar trajectory. A continuous window that surrounds the volume provides light to the interior, as well as capturing the sun in winter.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Maturana
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 24 of 30
West elevation
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 25 of 30
Section A
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Andrés Maturana

The access predominates on the rear facade with a "chiflonera" volume in glass and wood, which connects through a deck with the garden house volume.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Andrés Maturana
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 26 of 30
Section B
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 27 of 30
Section C
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck
© Andrés Maturana

The construction proposal consists of a mixed prefabricated system based on SIP panels as a thermal envelope, with 160mm of insulation. This is combined with wooden structures for pillars, diagonals, beams, and window centers.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Maturana
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 28 of 30
Section 01

The foundations are composed of a system of isolated elements, which support a structure of wooden beams that receive the SIP slab. The woods are shown in windows and skylights, combined with a white base for walls and ceilings in the interiors.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Andrés Maturana
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 29 of 30
Section 02
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Image 30 of 30
Section 03
Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Andrés Maturana

The exterior cladding of micro-corrugated white zinc, with ventilated mounting, provides material continuity on all its facades. In addition, exposed wood elements behind the glazed facades connect the house with the landscape and the views.

Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Maturana

Cite: "Mirador House / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma" [Casa en el Mirador / Cristobal Noguera & Abarca + Palma] 03 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000370/casa-en-el-mirador-cristobal-noguera-and-abarca-plus-palma> ISSN 0719-8884

