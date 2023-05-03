LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

+ 38

Houses • Brazil Architects: Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Madeira Perobinha Extra (Pau Pau) , Pedra Hijau , Pedra Moledo Arujá , São Tomé Branca

Lead Architect: Márton Gyuricza

Architecture Team: Márton Gyuricza, Lina Maeoca, Bianca Dall ́Ovo

Building Manager: CPA Engenharia

Structural Project: Projen Engenharia

Electrical / Hydraulic Project: Ramoska & Castellani

Landscape Project: Jardim Paulistano

Interiors: Carol Quintela Interiores

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This residence designed by Gálvez & Márton is located in a condominium in the countryside of São Paulo, on a triangular plot with a privileged view of the sunset and of the permanent preservation area.

The implementation is the factor that defines the initial project strategy. In this case, positioning the house at the highest possible point still keeps a good relation to the land movement, but paying attention to the solar incidence in the afternoon.

The leisure area faces north and also west, but on this side, it is protected by vertical pivoting brises that control the solar incidence. The pool defines the limit of the flat lawn as well as the end of the stone wall that, on three levels, stretches to the street below.

Six suites, two upstairs and four on the first floor. All with a view of the landscape, internal garden, and swimming pool. It is a two-story house that seeks to blend into the landscape through the use of stone, wood, glass, exposed concrete, and earthy and green tones.

The living and dining rooms are integrated with the veranda and the continuous gourmet one that overlooks the pool, allowing generous but cozy environments to receive friends and family, integrated with the garden and the view of the distant landscape.

A peculiar curiosity about this project is the fact that the master suite was the first room to have its position defined because of the view of the condominium chapel. The environments are visually integrated through glass panels and the "J" shape of the first floor in order to merge internal spaces, gardens, and landscapes.