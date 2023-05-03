Submit a Project Advertise
World
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, WindowsLSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard, PatioLSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, PatioLSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, PatioLSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
  • Architects: Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Madeira Perobinha Extra (Pau Pau), Pedra Hijau, Pedra Moledo Arujá, São Tomé Branca
  • Lead Architect: Márton Gyuricza
  • Architecture Team: Márton Gyuricza, Lina Maeoca, Bianca Dall ́Ovo
  • Building Manager: CPA Engenharia
  • Structural Project: Projen Engenharia
  • Electrical / Hydraulic Project: Ramoska & Castellani
  • Landscape Project: Jardim Paulistano
  • Interiors: Carol Quintela Interiores
  • Country: Brazil
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. This residence designed by Gálvez & Márton is located in a condominium in the countryside of São Paulo, on a triangular plot with a privileged view of the sunset and of the permanent preservation area.

LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fran Parente
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 38 of 43
Ground Floor Plan
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

The implementation is the factor that defines the initial project strategy. In this case, positioning the house at the highest possible point still keeps a good relation to the land movement, but paying attention to the solar incidence in the afternoon.

LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Fran Parente
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Fran Parente
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Fran Parente

The leisure area faces north and also west, but on this side, it is protected by vertical pivoting brises that control the solar incidence. The pool defines the limit of the flat lawn as well as the end of the stone wall that, on three levels, stretches to the street below.

LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Fran Parente
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Fran Parente

Six suites, two upstairs and four on the first floor. All with a view of the landscape, internal garden, and swimming pool. It is a two-story house that seeks to blend into the landscape through the use of stone, wood, glass, exposed concrete, and earthy and green tones.

LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Patio
© Fran Parente
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 40 of 43
Sections
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard, Patio
© Fran Parente
LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
© Fran Parente

The living and dining rooms are integrated with the veranda and the continuous gourmet one that overlooks the pool, allowing generous but cozy environments to receive friends and family, integrated with the garden and the view of the distant landscape.

LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Fran Parente

A peculiar curiosity about this project is the fact that the master suite was the first room to have its position defined because of the view of the condominium chapel. The environments are visually integrated through glass panels and the "J" shape of the first floor in order to merge internal spaces, gardens, and landscapes.

LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

About this office
Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "LSK Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura" [Casa LSK Baroneza / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura] 03 May 2023.

