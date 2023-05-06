Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Argentina
  5. Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Save
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyParking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyParking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsParking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyParking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Parking
Palermo, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project was resolved with a central core and a system of lateral ramps that link its 8 levels with intermediate half-level floors.

Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Steel
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The structure is made of reinforced concrete. The median wall perimeter is made of white plaster masonry and the facade is made of concrete block masonry, allowing for the closure, ventilation, and illumination of the raised levels. The building has a detached tower on its neighboring lot, which allowed for working on the volumetric expression of the building and its relationship with the environment.

Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 18 of 25
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Javier Agustín Rojas

This building is part of the series of commercial and program-specific projects that the studio carried out for the Honda brand.

Save this picture!
Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Palermo, CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingArgentina
Cite: "Parking Building Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos" [Edificio de cocheras Uriarte 1520 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos] 06 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000298/parking-building-uriarte-1520-cottet-iachetti-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags