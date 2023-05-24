Vernacular Elements Applied in Contemporary Housing

Vernacular architecture is a complex concept that has different meanings depending on where we are, and it is present in various architectural typologies. It is connected to its roots and place of origin, elements that define many of its characteristics based on specific aspects such as culture, climate, topography, vegetation, and the availability of materials and resources in each region. Its constructions are also often linked to traditional building techniques from each place. These techniques were developed by populations in a broader historical context based on available resources.

As one of the oldest manifestations of architecture, in its primary functions of sheltering and protecting humans from external dangers and accommodating their daily activities, housing is closely related to what is conventionally called vernacular architecture. Each region usually developed these structures based on its most readily available resources. Brazilian indigenous huts, Korean hanoks, and igloos in the polar regions are examples of vernacular dwellings deeply linked to their places of origin, especially regarding their geographical and climatic features.

Although they usually appear attached to older and more traditional architectural constructions, such as the examples mentioned above, many of the techniques used in these buildings have been enhanced over time, reconsidered, and incorporated with new technologies, to the point of the existence of the term digital vernacular, referring to some of these initiatives. The study of traditional techniques, as seen in vernacular architecture, can bring several benefits to contemporary projects since these constructions, in their regional studies and specificities, can be important references regarding the use of elements and techniques that bring greater economy and sustainability to projects, fundamental aspects today, especially in the face of the environmental crisis we have been experiencing.

This commitment becomes even more relevant in the residential context since a project based on these construction parameters usually fosters a better quality of life for the users who benefit from it, especially in their relationships with the natural environment. Moreover, with the housing crisis we are currently experiencing in several cities, rethinking housing construction techniques and elements from a more sustainable perspective is imperative for residential architecture.

A series of items such as internal courtyards, mashrabiya, thatched roofs, and earthen or bamboo constructions are some examples of architectural and construction elements related to older practices. They are present in lots of works throughout architecture history. Recently, many of them have been reconsidered and incorporated in several ways into residential projects, demonstrating not only the topicality of these techniques but also the benefits they can provide to housing, even nowadays. Below, we selected some examples of vernacular elements that have been reworked in contemporary housing, combining technique, aesthetics, and sustainability in these projects.

Earth

"In current times when people are obsessed with achieving beautiful scenic views from their homes and least concerned with how their houses end up looking like unnatural eyesores in virgin beautiful landscapes, our concept of Camouflage architecture, where we want the buildings to stay hidden and merge seamlessly with the existing topography seems apt. Chuzhi as the meaning suggests in Malayalam, “whirpool” are swirls of precast poured debris earth composite bottle beams, fashioned from 4000 discarded plastic bottles designed around the three large Tamarind trees on site. The idea was to make a subterranean home that would originate from the rock bed, forming multiple whirls around the tree and adjoining to create a secure private space below for the residents and a space around the trees above that ensures that the thick vegetation and ecosystem continues to thrive undisturbed.

Internal Courtyard

"Casa Roble is the result of a work inspired by the spatial and material distributions of the houses of yesteryear and the return of the patio as a container element for recreational and social activities. The patio as the main concept of the house was the guideline of the project, but the real challenge was to take this space beyond what was planned. [...] The house seems contemporary, but at the same time as from another era. This effect is the result of finishes that embody the materiality of the Mexican space. The floor that covers the patio is a pink quarry cobblestone typical of the region, a material that clearly emulates an old patio a that has the peculiarity of changing over time, generating a deeper source of beauty and imperfection."

Mashrabiya

"The house features natural lighting and cross-ventilation, allowing for low energy consumption and thermal comfort. The use of mashrabiya aims to control solar incidence in the building, creating a pleasant climate inside the residence. The textures and coatings add personality. The ipe wood was chosen as the main material, and used in different formats, such as mashrabiya in the windows, lathing in the ceiling, wainscoting on the deck, and even smooth panels on the kitchen's retractable closures. [...] This project speaks to the family's lifestyle, with all details thoughtfully considered and discussed with the mashrabiya while respecting the architecture of the immediate surroundings, the environment, and the proportions of the land offered."

Thatch

"Conceptualizes the idea of providing light to the fishermen who navigate daily, it is developed as an element that emerges from the rocks, focused on the making of the place, mimicking the context thanks to the local materials and forms used, putting into practice the craft techniques and the vernacular architecture of the site. [...] Entering directly from the upper floor, where there is no access door, a large palapa welcomes you and houses the social area completely exposed to the cliffs that surround it. The palapa is made with regional materials such as stone, wood, and palm leaves, done by local labor, its shape allows the use of natural light and natural cross ventilation reducing energy consumption; As a finishing touch, an infinity pool is partially attached to the main structure, generating a sensation of direct connection to the Pacific."

Bamboo

"Sharma Springs was designed for the Sharma family as a jungle fantasy escape. It is a 6-level, 4-bedroom 750sqm home overlooking the Ayung river valley, built almost entirely of bamboo. The entry to the house is via a dramatic tunnel-bridge that brings you directly to the open-air living, dining, and kitchen spaces on the 4th level. [...] Master metal smiths custom-built the shower stalls; stone carvers from Java carved boulders into counter slabs. Our team also custom-designed each item of furniture in this house. Ibuku, Gardens follows permaculture design principles, designed the surrounding gardens."

The excerpts above were extracted from the respective project memorials.

