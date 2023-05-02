Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Spain
  5. Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa

Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa

Save
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa

Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior PhotographyRosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior PhotographyRosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair, SinkRosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsRosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cultural Center
Málaga, Spain
  • Architects In Charge: Primitivo , Noa González, Ara González
  • Collaborating Architect: Jessica Nieves, Laura Borreguero
  • Structural Engineer: Pejarbo, S.L, Juan Carlo Alonso, Félix Camazón
  • Services Engineer: Reuqav Ingenieros S.L, Jesús Vaquer
  • City: Málaga
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 28 of 36
Location
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography
© Fernándo Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Rosalind is the first of three buildings planned as a campus expansion in the Andalusia Technology Park in Málaga. The three planned buildings dialogue with each other, offering a new recognizable area that echoes the character of this expanding business zone with a youthful and optimistic spirit.

Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 29 of 36
Axo
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fernándo Alda

The project is a commitment to the flexibility of use, with an extremely simple and functional floor plan that maximizes occupancy possibilities. So, the common areas, vertical communication nuclei, and services are arranged in a central longitudinal core, freeing the facade, all of which is useful office space with natural lighting and views of the environment. Simultaneously, the relevance of the load-bearing structure in the office area is diluted, and a systematization and modulation of construction elements that provide versatility and resilience become visible.

Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 30 of 36
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 31 of 36
Typical floor plan
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Fernándo Alda

The serving spaces allow each floor to be subdivided into four equivalent offices to be leased to small start-ups while retaining each one's individual services. In the open plan, the installations are visible, with false ceiling islands that concentrate lighting, terminal installation elements, and acoustic insulation, reinforcing the relaxed character of the work areas while allowing maximum implantation versatility.

Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 12 of 36
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 32 of 36
Elevations
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 34 of 36
Section
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Fernándo Alda

The facade emphasizes the longitudinally of the block with several strips of fixed and orientable slats according to height. From the outside, this variation generates a certain vibration. From the inside, the long facades frame the landscape, leaving a strip of vision at the height of a sitting person, from which the profile of the distant mountains can be appreciated. This facade that shades the office spaces will also give the buildings a unitary and recognizable character.

Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Interior Photography
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 35 of 36
Section
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 33 of 36
Elevations
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Interior Photography
© Fernándo Alda

On the other hand, in an environment characterized by independent landscaped lots, where the use of private vehicles predominates, the built volume is turned with respect to the boulevard, providing visual richness and creating a square and a wooded area in front of the main facade, as a meeting and networking point open to the entire technopolis, with a cafeteria that looks out over the landscape.

Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Image 36 of 36
Axo - existing
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography
© Fernándo Alda

The building has been designed with high sustainability and efficiency standards. It includes, among others, lightweight concrete slabs with recycled material spheres, slabs that, when left visible without a closed false ceiling, provide thermal inertia to the building, green roofs with low water consumption vegetation, collection, and accumulation of rainwater for irrigation, cross ventilation, ventilated patios, solar protection gallery, very low consumption faucets, control of the origin of materials, etc. Therefore, the building has a LEED gold rating.

Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernándo Alda
Save this picture!
Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa - Exterior Photography
© Fernándo Alda

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Parque Tecnológico, 29590 Málaga, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Primitivo González | eGa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterSpain
Cite: "Rosalind Building / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa" [Edificio Rosalind / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa] 02 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000282/rosalind-building-estudio-primitivo-gonzalez-ega> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags