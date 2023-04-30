B4 House Conversion and Extension / weberbrunner architekten ag

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Beat Bühler

  Architects: weberbrunner architekten ag
  Area: 523
  Year: 2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Beat Bühler
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jansen, ABL Schweiz, Antikhaus Historische Fenster, Drummonds, Ehret, Euval, Farrow and Ball, Lacanche, Storama, mensch rolladen
  Civil Engineer: DAWI AG
Exterior Photography
© Beat Bühler

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family house is part of one of the oldest sections of Witikon, an outlying neighborhood on a panoramic south-facing slope with a view of Zurich. The compact cubic building was built in 1927 and is characterized by the Heimatstil and neoclassical architectural forms. The existing building has been restored, converted, and extended on the ground and basement floors with a new addition.

Exterior Photography
© Beat Bühler

Improvements and better lighting of the top floor were achieved by enlarging the skylights and opening up the attic areas. A spacious kitchen and a dining area are located on the extension's ground floor and a studio is in the basement. An additional internal staircase in the extension connects the two levels and the lower garden area with the ground floor.

Interior Photography, Dining room
© Beat Bühler
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The extension was built as a 2-story steel skeleton structure on a reinforced concrete base. Its filigree and industrial character come from the use of a window system made of slim profiles with outward-opening casements. The wraparound window façade in the kitchen recalls a summer house. A patio door opens onto a natural stone platform in the garden.

Interior Photography
© Beat Bühler

The historic building fabric was preserved, supplemented, and upgraded to suit new living standards, thereby conserving resources and retaining the aura of the old building.

Exterior Photography
© Beat Bühler

