Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects

Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects

Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Detail
Vilna, Lithuania
  • Architects: NG architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  557
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Archicad, Rukki
  • Lead Architect: Ignas Vengalis
  • Architect / Concept And Design: Filippo Erasti
  • Architect / Technical Drafting: Žilvinas Stasiulevičius
  • Project Manager: Mano sala
  • Landscape Architect: Dovilė Ivanauskienė
  • Interior Architect: Justyna Molis
  • City: Vilna
  • Country: Lithuania
Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The private kindergarten is a unique addition to the larger 44 ha development known as "Uogu slenis." The placement of the kindergarten next to a Baltic forest accentuated by birches and pine trees creates an exceptional learning environment for children. The design of the building and the surrounding environment is aimed at fostering the children's curiosity, creativity, and love for nature.

Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Site Plan
Site Plan

The kindergarten's dynamic volume, along with the other educational and public buildings, sits at the heart of the development. The dark cladding of the external facade creates a striking contrast with the natural surroundings. The tall and narrow windows that extend from the floor provide an unobstructed view of the outside world, allowing children to connect with nature in a unique way.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Upon entering the kindergarten, children, and adults are welcomed by an inner courtyard. The courtyard's design is focused on providing a safe and stimulating space for children to play and learn. The wooden floor, made from locally sourced materials, is soft and comfortable for children to walk and play on. The courtyard's sunshades provide a comfortable and shaded area for children to play and learn while also protecting them from harsh sunlight.

Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

The kindergarten has a total area of 557 m2, which includes seven classrooms. Two of the classrooms are specially designed for very young children, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment to learn and grow. With two entrances, the design of the building allows for two classrooms to be separated from the other spaces, providing privacy and a quiet learning environment for the children.

Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair, Handrail, Deck
© Norbert Tukaj
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

From an adult's point of view, the kindergarten's courtyard is a simple hexagon shape. However, from the children's perspective, it is a safe and wondrous space for growth and joy. The design of the building and the surrounding environment is focused on providing children with a unique and stimulating learning experience. The private kindergarten offers a welcoming environment for children to learn, grow, and explore the world around them, creating a strong foundation for their future educational and personal growth.

Kindergarten in Vilnius / NG architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

