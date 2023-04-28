Submit a Project Advertise
Baba Beski's Tomb / ZAV Architects

Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects

© Soroush Majidi, Faezeh Kaboli, Aran Mohiedin, Fateme Rezaei

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Burial
Golestān, Iran
  • Design Team: Shila Ehsaie, Sara Jafari, Mohsen Safshekan
  • Graphic & Illustration: Fereshteh Assadzade
  • Supervision: Fateme Rezaei, Sheila Ehsaei
  • Client: Khalil Farshbaf- Beski Family
  • Sturcture Engineer: Behrang Baniadam
  • Construction: Khalil Farshbaf
  • Collaborator: Sabzgaman Beski
  • City: Golestān
  • Country: Iran
Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Soroush Majidi

Text description provided by the architects. He spent his days in a large natural private garden in the North of Iran, where he hosted his many visitors and friends. After his death, his body was buried there according to his will. Beski’s immediate family did not settle on merely executing his will, and the idea was put forward to make the garden a semi-public place of rest and reflection for his many followers. In this way, his tomb had to be capable to extend from a limited physical point to an idea filling an entire garden.

Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Faezeh Kaboli
Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Image 29 of 30
Diagram

Beski’s body is buried next to the spaces of his everyday living. He is thought to be perished but he is also growing into the living texture of vegetation that make the garden be. Whatever is born is subject to decay, and whatever decays is the basis for a new reproduction. There is practically no absolute moment of completeness or nothingness, and the intermediate state of incompleteness is the dominant state in the cycle of life. This vicinity of life and death, this entanglement of two seemingly but not necessarily opposite concepts, is what interested the designers.

Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Aran Mohiedin
Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Image 21 of 30
Plan

In the design process, the state of incompleteness is embraced as the ultimate state of being. To make it visible, man-made structures and the natural texture of the garden are suspended in an intermingling limbo of incompleteness, between death and life, therefore insisting on the perpetual cycle of genesis and degeneration.

Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Soroush Majidi
Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fateme Rezaei

The monument of Beski consists of a structure made of woven rebar, conventionally used as the tensile element of reinforced concrete and normally considered unfinished, awaiting its completion. The structure seems unstable at first glance, especially because its two thin standing planes of rebar have an angled position. There is a structural reason behind this Structure Wise: the two planes compensate their lateral forces horizontally while supporting the top covering vertically. As a result, the footprint of the structure has been minimized to two thin baselines, and its appearance displays instability, incompleteness, and spacelessness. Later on, the structure rusts over time and is covered in and taken over by climbing plants.

Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Soroush Majidi
Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Image 30 of 30
Diagram

This was the first phase of Baba Beski’s garden turning into a public garden, next phase of the project includes rebirthing his living spaces to the public sphere has designed under the same umbrella concept and will execute next year.

Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Soroush Majidi

Project location

Address:Golestān, Semnan Province, Iran

ZAV Architects
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureReligious ArchitectureBurialIran

Cite: "Baba Beski’s Tomb / ZAV Architects" 28 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000175/baba-beskis-tomb-zav-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

