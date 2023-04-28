Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story

Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, ClosetDoki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior PhotographyDoki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, ClosetDoki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, Closet, ChairDoki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Mumbai, India
  • Architects: The Architecture Story
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Suryan // Dang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Black Sand Bronze, Kohler
  • Civil Works: LTBT
  • Principal Architect: Deepak Jawahar
  • Interior Designer: Justine De Penning
  • Design Team: Kirubhakaran. C, Aswin Karthick, Abhijit Haridas, Amrutha Iyer, Devendra Jadhav, Eesha Pethe
  • Mural Painting Works: Narayanan Kadam
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, Closet
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on Calicut Street in the Ballard Estate neighborhood of South Mumbai, this site was previously an abandoned ice factory that served as a storage facility for ice produced a few doors down. During our initial site visit, we discovered a raw warehouse space that offered numerous possibilities for intervention. It was crucial for us to maintain the warehouse's integrity, including its pitched roof and wooden beams. Fortunately, we had a client who was passionate about design and open to taking risks, allowing us to create a flexible, modular system that respected the warehouse's history.

Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography
© Suryan // Dang

The Doki Doki experience unfolds behind a three-toned striped façade mural designed by TAS and painted by local sign painter, Narayan Kadam. The mural serves as a device to break away from the busy bylane and introduce a new visual rhythm. Upon entering the space, visitors are greeted by a large installation of metal arches, which serve as a centerpiece that combines function and experience. The second mural on the wall between the primary retail space and the gallery space is also custom designed by TAS and explores the grid as a device that expands the visual rhythm of the exterior mural to the interior space.

Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, Closet, Chair
© Suryan // Dang
Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, Closet
© Suryan // Dang
Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Image 15 of 16
Diagram

Rather than a conventional retail layout where clothing racks are placed against the walls and circulation takes place in a predictable linear manner, we created a flexible modular system. This sustainable design methodology enables the system to be reconfigured in different arrangements and easily transported to other locations if necessary. The arches within the space serve both as a passageway and a display rack for garments and objects, and the continuous loop spatial strategy encourages visitors to weave through the space.

Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography
© Suryan // Dang
Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Image 11 of 16
Plan
Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Suryan // Dang

All the loose furniture pieces in the store were custom designed by TAS with a geometric logic of solid right angles inspired by Rietveld's chair, creating a contrast to the fluid arches. For this project, we explored the line as a starting point for our research, considering how a simple line can translate into space and morph into many forms. We have been exploring furniture over the last five years and see our products as an extension of our spatial practice.

Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Image 16 of 16
Diagram

The color palette was carefully chosen to complement the eclectic mix of young designers represented in the store. The combination of the metal framework, hand-cast IPS flooring, and wall texture allows for an interplay between two very distinct material approaches.  

Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story - Interior Photography, Closet
© Suryan // Dang

Project location

Address:Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

