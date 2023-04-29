Guangzhou South Railway Station Faxian Plaza / XAA

+ 25

Design Team: Wang Tian, Qing Yu, Yonghui Xu, Side Lu, Zhiquan Xie,Yujuan Zhao

Construction Drawing: Guangzhou Hanhua Architects + Engineers Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall Design: TEC Architectural Technology Co., Ltd

Owner: Guangzhou Aoyao Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Background Overview. From "an import hub of the Pearl River Delta rail transportation" to the living room and portal hub economic zone of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, Guangzhou South Railway Station has undergone six adjustments and upgrades in planning and positioning during the past fifteen years. In the future, the core area of Guangzhou South Railway Station will also be developed into a worldwide large TOD new city, which will transform "people flow " into "talent flow, information flow, capital flow, and business flow". Located in the core area of Guangzhou South Railway Station, Faxian Plaza is 150 meters away from Shibi Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 2. The site is bordered by South Railway Station South Road in the southeast, Shizhou Middle Road in the northeast, which is facing Guangzhou South Railway Station with convenient transportation and the green ecological square in the central axis of South Railway Station in the north, boasting rich landscape resources and open view.

Concept Generation. As the urban road interface of Shizhou Middle Road of Guangzhou South Railway Station, the architects designed the project with the area development plan and the surrounding building clusters in mind, making full use of the landscape resources around the project to make it a new type of office building that is ecological, energy-saving and environmentally friendly, and providing an extendable shared space for the site. The overall layout of the project breaks through the rectangular plan pattern of a traditional tower office and creates a unique sculptural image of a business office building by rotating the two square-shaped blocks between the high and low areas, creatively solving the problems of building orientation and high plot ratio under the constrained site conditions. At the same time, the naturally formed breezeway corridor provides better natural ventilation for the office space on each floor and provides multi-level garden platforms for the office, creating a unique sense of place. The rotating and stacking of high and low blocks better realize the dialogue between buildings and urban space, and greatly enliven the urban nodes, echoing the city skyline and making them elements of the urban landscape.

Construction Logic. Following the principle of high efficiency and functionality, the project adopts a modular approach to the combination of structure and space, using a high-strength steel structure as the overall skeletal framework of the building, complemented by clear and clean main materials such as glass curtain walls and metal panels, to form a recognizable building façade. In response to the needs of space lighting, ventilation, and heat insulation, the exterior of the building is given a skirt with ecological and energy-saving functions, and the form and performance are optimized on the basis of modulized design, making it a sun-shading component for the interior. The transparent surface of the building further expands the indoor viewing area and provides effective noise reduction for the office environment while maintaining visual openness. The curtain wall surface of the project adopts concealed opening fan, which solves the problem of natural ventilation while setting vertical sun-shading louvers on the east and west sides, effectively reducing the energy consumption of the building.

Detailed Quality Control. The details of the façade are designed rationally and restrainedly, and the vertical lines emphasize the upward trend to make the overall building mass more towering and upright. The semi-permeable vertical sunshade louvers on both sides bring a change of texture and density to the whole building facade.

Sector Distribution. The bottom floor of the building is commercial office space, and the 3rd to 28th floors of the tower are standard office floors (of which the 4th and 15th floors are refuge floors), which can be flexibly divided into office spaces of different sizes according to actual usage requirements, providing efficient, flexible, comfortable and convenient office and supporting functional spaces for the moving-in enterprises.

Closing. With the continuous development and improvement of the industrial supporting system of Guangzhou South Railway Station, office buildings as the development carrier of modern industry, Guangzhou South Railway Station Faxian Plaza organically blends modern architecture with the urban landscape, making the architecture an important constituent element of the urban landscape and responding to the needs of urban development with an open and shared scene.