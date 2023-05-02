Submit a Project Advertise
World
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS

Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Canning, Argentina
  • Architects: TIM ARQUITECTOS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  149
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiaran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Michael Thonet, madera kiri
  • Lead Architect: Martin Aracama
  • Project Director: Felipe Aracama
  • Work Direction: Laura Vera
  • Structural Engineering: Guillermo Heyaca Varela
  • City: Canning
  • Country: Argentina
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiaran
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Roof
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiaran

“As a designer for TIM Architects, I always try to maintain the design guidelines that characterize our studio, such as the absence of ornaments and moldings, the accesses as protagonists, the glazed spaces, the purity of the facades and the wise division of the internal spaces according to their use as, for example, the separation between the kitchen and the social space -says the architect Felipe Aracama, in charge of the Casa Pekin project-.

Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiaran
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 18 of 21
Section
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 19 of 21
Elevation - Rear
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Luis Barandiaran

“In 2017, during a trip I made with UBA (University of Buenos Aires)  to Chile -continues explaining the architect Felipe Aracama, designer of this house- I got to know Ocho al Cubo, a proposal in which, in a closed neighborhood, several architects were able to build houses without a client, Like an architecture lab. Casa Pekin is established in Lares, a neighborhood that we are developing with the same essence, and the house is a fundamental part of that process. It has a rationalist imprint, minimalism prevails in it from its architecture to its furniture, and the design is at the forefront of the classic modern movement. The house was designed for a young family with its 150 m2, divided into three rooms, two bedrooms, the kitchen separated from the living-dining room, and the leitmotiv of the work: the social space. This space is the protagonist. It is surrounded by glass, with its exposed concrete ceiling and the furniture that dresses it in a dim and sober way.

Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Luis Barandiaran
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 20 of 21
Elevation - Front
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Image 21 of 21
Elevation
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Deck
© Luis Barandiaran

The house is pure architecture. Its rationalist traits derive from the modern movement created one hundred years ago that accentuates the purity of the form, the geometry of its elements, and the use of materials such as concrete, wood, and glass. If we take a look at the house from the front, we can analyze that we have two plans: a blind one and a glazed one. An important topic: the eaves. The proposed intention is that the house appears floating above the ground and that the slab on the ground floor is flying. The house seems light at all times, a sensation reinforced by details such as the absence of supports in the gallery. The eaves fly light and free and cast a highly valued shadow over the social space. The separation between the kitchen and the social space is a personal project decision, taken in the desire not to integrate two disparate functions, and to provide each space with all the necessary comfort so that each one offers the best of itself, without interfering with each other.”

Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Barandiaran
Pekin House / TIM ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Column
© Luis Barandiaran

Top #Tags