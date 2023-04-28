San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura

+ 20

Residential Architecture • Aguascalientes, Mexico Architects: BAG arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 205 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Paulina Ojeda

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cemex , Comex , Helvex , Naturo

Architects In Charge: Arq. Aldo Ojeda | Arq. Ana Cecilia Sáiz

Design: Mario Ocampo

Construction Supervision: Emmanuel Romo, Ariel Macias

Design Coordinator: Gloria Zamorano

Renderings: German Paredes

Drawings: Miguel Chavez

Joinery: Mezquite Mexico

Doors: Dicryal

Lighting: Catodo ligthing

City: Aguascalientes

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. San Joaquín is located in a countryside residential area in the southeast of the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. The project proposes the design of a terrace that functions as an extension of the existing country house, with the aim of generating a space for leisure and family gatherings that takes full advantage of the natural environment that surrounds it.

With a representative flora of the area consisting of sabines, a lake, and centuries-old mesquites, incredible panoramic views, and nature present at all times. The integration into the context as the guiding idea of the concept was crucial.

Its contemporary Mexican style, generated by neutral colors, its contrasts, as well as its geometric, clean, and pure shapes, are reflected in the two sections of the project. The first is composed of a semi-flying terrace designed on a slope with a slope of up to 6 meters.

The sloping roof and predominant glass divisions generate a responsive and permeable space to the great natural scenery. The second section is made up of a barbecue area, sanitary service nucleus, and cellar incorporated into the terrace through the same plastic language, colors, textures, and materials typical of the region. The fusion of elements that look and feel majestic, soberly aesthetic make this work a jewel for its finishes and existing vegetation.

Upon entering, you are greeted by the main facade, embraced by large mesquite trees, which is clad in the play of materials in large masses formed by stone walls, and light elements such as slender steel and wood roofs, as well as large vaults of apparent brick made by artisans from the city of Puebla, which create a space with a lot of amplitude.

Likewise, a frame composed of mesquite logs is reflected in a large water mirror that remains alive through the overflow of a stone pile, carved by artisans from the area. The vegetation is embedded in the project in such a way that it simulates part of the structure, born from the bottom of the cantilever, intertwines to the roof, and creates a unity in the elements, but that prevails with the use of focused lighting, highlighting its natural beauty even more. Said lighting makes the whole generate a new dimension in its entirety and come to life not only during the day but also at night.

Each element was designed to create visual finishes that can be appreciated and experienced, both as a whole and from different perspectives, and generate sensations that manage to immerse you in a climate of tranquility and warmth.

Attending then, to an architectural proposal that solves the user's needs, and that allows not only social coexistence but also integration and immersion with nature.