World
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSan Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, BeamSan Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Sink, Countertop, WindowsSan Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, ForestSan Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential Architecture
Aguascalientes, Mexico
  • Architects: BAG arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  205
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paulina Ojeda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex, Comex, Helvex, Naturo
  • Architects In Charge: Arq. Aldo Ojeda | Arq. Ana Cecilia Sáiz
  • Design: Mario Ocampo
  • Construction Supervision: Emmanuel Romo, Ariel Macias
  • Design Coordinator: Gloria Zamorano
  • Renderings: German Paredes
  • Drawings: Miguel Chavez
  • Joinery: Mezquite Mexico
  • Doors: Dicryal
  • Lighting: Catodo ligthing
  • City: Aguascalientes
  • Country: Mexico
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paulina Ojeda
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Image 21 of 25
Planta
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paulina Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. San Joaquín is located in a countryside residential area in the southeast of the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. The project proposes the design of a terrace that functions as an extension of the existing country house, with the aim of generating a space for leisure and family gatherings that takes full advantage of the natural environment that surrounds it.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Paulina Ojeda
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Image 22 of 25
Corte
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Paulina Ojeda

With a representative flora of the area consisting of sabines, a lake, and centuries-old mesquites, incredible panoramic views, and nature present at all times. The integration into the context as the guiding idea of the concept was crucial.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Paulina Ojeda
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Image 23 of 25
Corte
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Paulina Ojeda

Its contemporary Mexican style, generated by neutral colors, its contrasts, as well as its geometric, clean, and pure shapes, are reflected in the two sections of the project. The first is composed of a semi-flying terrace designed on a slope with a slope of up to 6 meters.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Paulina Ojeda
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Image 24 of 25
Corte
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Paulina Ojeda

The sloping roof and predominant glass divisions generate a responsive and permeable space to the great natural scenery. The second section is made up of a barbecue area, sanitary service nucleus, and cellar incorporated into the terrace through the same plastic language, colors, textures, and materials typical of the region. The fusion of elements that look and feel majestic, soberly aesthetic make this work a jewel for its finishes and existing vegetation.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Paulina Ojeda
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Image 25 of 25
Corte
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Paulina Ojeda

Upon entering, you are greeted by the main facade, embraced by large mesquite trees, which is clad in the play of materials in large masses formed by stone walls, and light elements such as slender steel and wood roofs, as well as large vaults of apparent brick made by artisans from the city of Puebla, which create a space with a lot of amplitude.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Paulina Ojeda
San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Paulina Ojeda

Likewise, a frame composed of mesquite logs is reflected in a large water mirror that remains alive through the overflow of a stone pile, carved by artisans from the area. The vegetation is embedded in the project in such a way that it simulates part of the structure, born from the bottom of the cantilever, intertwines to the roof, and creates a unity in the elements, but that prevails with the use of focused lighting, highlighting its natural beauty even more. Said lighting makes the whole generate a new dimension in its entirety and come to life not only during the day but also at night.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Paulina Ojeda

Each element was designed to create visual finishes that can be appreciated and experienced, both as a whole and from different perspectives, and generate sensations that manage to immerse you in a climate of tranquility and warmth.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Paulina Ojeda

Attending then, to an architectural proposal that solves the user's needs, and that allows not only social coexistence but also integration and immersion with nature.

San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Forest
© Paulina Ojeda

Cite: "San Joaquin Terrace / BAG arquitectura" [Terraza San Joaquin / BAG arquitectura] 28 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000058/san-joaquin-terrace-bag-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

