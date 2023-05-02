Vertical Boldness: Transforming Access Doors Into Works of Art

Verticality in architecture conveys aesthetic, symbolic and cultural meanings, representing concepts such as elegance, sophistication, modernity, progress and technological advancement. In religious buildings, for example, it symbolizes greatness and a connection with the divine. These strategies are very common in Gothic architecture, as well as Art déco buildings or even the skyscrapers of Mies van der Rohe. But these elements need not be restricted to grandiose constructions. Even in single-family homes, working with elements that refer to verticality can be just as useful, playing with volumes and facades or working with openings, such as windows and doors.

In contemporary houses, with large halls and high ceilings, oversized doors are especially on-trend. They make a bold statement, drawing attention and accentuating the height of a building. Oikos, a manufacturer of high-performance entry doors, has launched the Skydoors aluminum coating line, which adopts a unique approach focusing on verticality to create designs that seem to reach the sky. They create elegant entrance architecture with special attention to technical details that improve the aesthetics and design of doors, without compromising functionality.

The Skydoors line includes two main products, with similar yet distinct features: Direttrice and Orizzonte. The first focuses on the vertical features by reducing the space between the slats that make up the door, which have different widths (from 75 to 210 mm) held at the same distance from each other through a precise fixation insertion. This design gives movement and elegance to the general appearance of the door, creating thin and rigorous lines that evoke verticality, emphasizing the height of this constructive element.

On the other hand, the Orizzonte model highlights horizontal features that contrast with the predominant verticality of the product line. These horizontal features symbolize the line between heaven and earth, that is, the horizon, which becomes the main focal point of the design. A unique feature of the Orizzonte model is the aluminum groove, which adds a decorative element either in harmony with the finish of the covering, or can create a sharp contrast through the use of a different color, adding a touch of originality.

Handles were also carefully selected by Oikos, becoming an integral part of the door design. Fitting perfectly within the vertical slats, the handle houses all the opening accessories of the door, including integrated glass supports that further improve the high technology elements. In addition, the aluminum finishes available on the Skydoors line are diverse, and can vary from light to dark tones, including the colors of the brand palette and metal tones such as bronze and copper. This enables a wide range of options that allows the door to adapt to contemporary architecture and become an element of surprise with its visual and tactile effects. Thus, the doors are more than just a functional element in a construction, becoming prominent points in the design, and transforming the entrance of a building into an expression of style and sophistication.

