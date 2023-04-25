DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura

+ 28

Houses • Uberlândia, Brazil Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 435 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Israel Gollino

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carmine , Louis Kazan , Móveis Brasil Central , Unilight , Ícaro Design

Project Team: Alexandre Aguirre, Rodrigo Barbosa

Furniture: Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Rodrigo Barbosa

Landscape Design: Alexandre Lico

City: Uberlândia

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The terrain in a gated community in the city of Uberlândia - MG presented a steep slope that allowed the DB House to be built at a point above the natural level to maximize the view of the region and integrate it with the leisure areas. As a result, the service spaces could be placed on the lower floor, dividing the residence's sectoring into two levels.

To meet the needs of the clients, who were seeking an environment to entertain friends and family, the social aspect of the project is presented as the focal point, with the kitchen completely integrated into the social and leisure areas. The infinity pool in front of the land and the pivoting doors of the main entrance add more permeability to the residence, allowing the landscape to become a part of the project.

The relationship with the vegetation and the pursuit of minimalist architecture are important considerations in the design of this project. The well-defined horizontal lines, as well as the use of concrete and natural materials, work together with the landscaping to imbue the house with a unique personality. The carbonized wood, along with the other materials used, contributes to a rustic yet sophisticated palette of colors and textures for the pivoting doors.