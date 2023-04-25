Submit a Project Advertise
World
DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura

DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura

DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Uberlândia, Brazil
  • Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  435
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Israel Gollino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carmine, Louis Kazan, Móveis Brasil Central, Unilight, Ícaro Design
  • Project Team: Alexandre Aguirre, Rodrigo Barbosa
  • Furniture: Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Rodrigo Barbosa
  • Landscape Design: Alexandre Lico
  • City: Uberlândia
  • Country: Brazil
DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. The terrain in a gated community in the city of Uberlândia - MG presented a steep slope that allowed the DB House to be built at a point above the natural level to maximize the view of the region and integrate it with the leisure areas. As a result, the service spaces could be placed on the lower floor, dividing the residence's sectoring into two levels.

DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Israel Gollino
DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Israel Gollino

To meet the needs of the clients, who were seeking an environment to entertain friends and family, the social aspect of the project is presented as the focal point, with the kitchen completely integrated into the social and leisure areas. The infinity pool in front of the land and the pivoting doors of the main entrance add more permeability to the residence, allowing the landscape to become a part of the project.

DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Israel Gollino
DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Image 31 of 33
Plan - Ground floor
DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Garden, Beam, Deck
© Israel Gollino
DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Israel Gollino

The relationship with the vegetation and the pursuit of minimalist architecture are important considerations in the design of this project. The well-defined horizontal lines, as well as the use of concrete and natural materials, work together with the landscaping to imbue the house with a unique personality. The carbonized wood, along with the other materials used, contributes to a rustic yet sophisticated palette of colors and textures for the pivoting doors.

DB House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino

Project gallery

