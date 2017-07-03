World
  ArchDaily
  News
  Let Light in: 17 Projects Using Polycarbonate

Let Light in: 17 Projects Using Polycarbonate

Let Light in: 17 Projects Using Polycarbonate

© Spaceshift Studio © José Hévia © Yuta Oseto © Akira Nakamura +19

Thanks to its strength, lightness, and easy installation, polycarbonate is fast becoming our generation's everyman material. Used to let light in with its translucent properties, buildings built with polycarbonate can appear permeable by day and glow from within by night. Its inherently prefab -nature makes it a strong contender in both small and large projects. Through its use in schools, offices, libraries and even museums, the man-made polymer has earned its place by being as efficient as it is expressive.

Check out 17 of our favorite polycarbonate projects below:

L'Architecture est dans le Pré / Claas architectes

Save this picture!
© Myriam_Heaulme
© Myriam_Heaulme

Shed Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Miyagawa Bagel / ROOVICE

Save this picture!
© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

COOOP3 / Domino Architects

Save this picture!
© Gottingham
© Gottingham

House of 33 Years / ASSISTANT

Save this picture!
© Tadasu Yamamoto
© Tadasu Yamamoto

House in Shinkawa / Yoshichika Takagi

Save this picture!
© Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto

Casa Triângulo / Metro Architects Associates

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Schoolgarden "De Buitenkans" / RO & AD Architecten

Save this picture!
© Katja Effting
© Katja Effting

House D / Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Charvot House / Hérard & da Costa

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Sports Complex in Bussy-Saint-Georges / Martin Duplantier Architectes

Save this picture!
© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun

House C / HHF

Save this picture!
© Tom Bisig
© Tom Bisig

Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio / padilla nicás arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Seasonless House / House Cases

Save this picture!
© José Hévia
© José Hévia

Baan Nong Bua School / Junsekino Architect And Design

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Polycarbonate Cabin / Alejandro Soffia

Save this picture!
© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

       

       

       

