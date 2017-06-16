World
Helmut Jahn-Designed Skyscraper to Rise on Chicago's Historic Michigan Avenue

Helmut Jahn-Designed Skyscraper to Rise on Chicago's Historic Michigan Avenue, Courtesy of 1000M
Courtesy of 1000M

Renderings have been revealed for a new 832-foot-tall skyscraper that will rise from a current vacant lot on Chicago’s historic Michigan Avenue. Known as 1000M, the tower has been designed by JAHN, the practice helmed by one of Chicago’s most prolific architects, Helmut Jahn. The 74-story building will feature a blue-green glass curtain wall subdivided with metal horizontal spandrel panels, and a metallic mesh crown hovering over a rooftop terrace.

Courtesy of 1000M

The project joins a number of new developments in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood, including a residential tower by Rafael Viñoly Architects. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2018, with some site preparation work already in progress. The building is planned to open in 2021.

Courtesy of 1000M

Other notable projects by JAHN include the Thompson Center, which is currently being threatened with demolition

News via 1000M.

Chicago Announces Controversial Plans to Replace Helmut Jahn's Thompson Center with 115-Story Skyscraper

Chicago may be about to receive a new supertall skyscraper in the heart of the Loop - but it would require the demolition of one of the city's most polarizing buildings, the James R. Thompson Center, designed by Chicago architect Helmut Jahn.

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Helmut Jahn-Designed Skyscraper to Rise on Chicago's Historic Michigan Avenue" 16 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873821/helmut-jahn-designed-skyscraper-to-rise-on-chicagos-historic-michigan-avenue/>
