World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy

FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy
Save this picture!
FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy, Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

FAAB Architektura has designed a smog-fighting music academy on the site of a former military base in Cracow, Poland. In a city constantly tackling air pollution, FAAB has incorporated a 1300 square meter "Air Purifier" into their proposal, combating CO2 levels as effectively as 33,000 city trees. This system, however, is only one element in a music academy wholly integrated with its natural surroundings. 

Courtesy of FAAB Architektura Courtesy of FAAB Architektura Courtesy of FAAB Architektura Courtesy of FAAB Architektura +18

Save this picture!
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

The proposed scheme forms part of a larger vision known as the ‘Cracow Music City’, and creates vital links between Cracow and the Vistula River. FAAB’s proposal is largely car free, with emphasis given to pedestrian and cycle traffic. Consideration has also been given to a potential water tram along the river, adding to the scheme’s versatility in a changing urban landscape. The buildings are clad in vernacular wooden lap panelling, adapting to their natural surroundings. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Education Building. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Ground Floor Education Building. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Concert Hall. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Ground Floor Concert Hall. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

The proposal contains three elements; an educational wing, concert hall, and small guest building. These elements meander between existing trees, alternating between indoor and outdoor space. As well as providing recreational space for students, this enables natural light to reach all practice rooms, common areas and administration suites. The user is fully immersed in nature, with a promenade leading through a park to the concert hall entrance, and circulation carefully considered to maximize views of the nearby River Vistula.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

The proposal takes full advantage of sustainable technology. As well as being equipped with an Air Purifier, the scheme is ventilated using Ground Heat Exchangers, reducing the energy needed to control internal temperature. The scheme is also capable of reusing rain water, and the heat from used hot water.

Save this picture!
Hot Water Reuse System. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Hot Water Reuse System. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Save this picture!
Rain Water Collection System. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Rain Water Collection System. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

Through their proposed academy, FAAB has made a positive contribution to the relationship between the built and natural environment. 

  • Architects

    FAAB Architektura

  • Location

    Kraków, Poland

  • Architect in Charge

    Adam Białobrzeski, Adam Figurski, Maria Messina

  • Structural Engineer

    Kappa-Projekt, Warsaw

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Ecocad, Gdańsk

  • Air Purifier

    Green City Solutions, Germany

  • Site Area

    39970.0 m2

  • Area

    16500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

News via: FAAB Architektura.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Poland
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy" 26 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803729/faab-architektura-fights-smog-in-cracow-with-proposed-music-academy/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »