Timber Studio / Koichi Takada Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Located less than one kilometre from Shibuya Crossing, Timber Studio is a five-storey commercial building conceived as a creative oasis within one of Tokyo's most energetic urban neighbourhoods. Designed for an international technology client, the studio provides emerging creatives with a place to learn, collaborate and bring ideas to life through access to advanced technology and shared spaces.