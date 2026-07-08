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Timber Studio / Koichi Takada Architects

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Office Buildings
Shibuya, Japan
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Timber Studio / Koichi Takada Architects - Exterior Photography
© Daici Ano

Text description provided by the architects. Located less than one kilometre from Shibuya Crossing, Timber Studio is a five-storey commercial building conceived as a creative oasis within one of Tokyo's most energetic urban neighbourhoods. Designed for an international technology client, the studio provides emerging creatives with a place to learn, collaborate and bring ideas to life through access to advanced technology and shared spaces.

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Koichi Takada Architects
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WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "Timber Studio / Koichi Takada Architects" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092329/timber-studio-koichi-takada-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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