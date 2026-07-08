Timber Studio / Koichi Takada Architects

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Shibuya, Japan
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Architects: Koichi Takada Architects
- Area: 1785 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Daici Ano
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- Category: Office Buildings
- City: Shibuya
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Located less than one kilometre from Shibuya Crossing, Timber Studio is a five-storey commercial building conceived as a creative oasis within one of Tokyo's most energetic urban neighbourhoods. Designed for an international technology client, the studio provides emerging creatives with a place to learn, collaborate and bring ideas to life through access to advanced technology and shared spaces.