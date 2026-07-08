D House / Rastro Estudio

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Houses • Architects: Rastro Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Albano García

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Durlock

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Pilar Aguirre

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa D began with a story rather than a brief. It is the personal story of its inhabitant: a childhood in the countryside, a move to the city, and a return to their origins that does not seek to reconstruct the past but to reinvent it. This narrative became the guiding thread for all design decisions.