D House / Rastro Estudio

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Architects: Rastro Estudio
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Albano García
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Manufacturers: Durlock
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- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Pilar Aguirre
Text description provided by the architects. Casa D began with a story rather than a brief. It is the personal story of its inhabitant: a childhood in the countryside, a move to the city, and a return to their origins that does not seek to reconstruct the past but to reinvent it. This narrative became the guiding thread for all design decisions.