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D House / Rastro Estudio

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D House / Rastro Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairD House / Rastro Estudio - Interior Photography, ConcreteD House / Rastro Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairD House / Rastro Estudio - Image 5 of 24D House / Rastro Estudio - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
  • Architects: Rastro Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Durlock
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Pilar Aguirre
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D House / Rastro Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. Casa D began with a story rather than a brief. It is the personal story of its inhabitant: a childhood in the countryside, a move to the city, and a return to their origins that does not seek to reconstruct the past but to reinvent it. This narrative became the guiding thread for all design decisions.

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Cite: "D House / Rastro Estudio" [Casa D / Rastro Estudio] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1055060/d-house-rastro-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Albano García

D住宅 / Rastro Estudio

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