J House / Hulot

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Architects: Hulot
- Area: 379 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Milena Villalba
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Lead Architects: Estela Sanchis Part, Pedro Luis Palencia Soriano
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- Category: Houses
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CUB Estudi
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gandia, on Spain's Valencian coast, House J navigates a tension that few residential projects successfully resolve: being simultaneously bold and welcoming. Bold in its geometry—two interlocking prismatic volumes, the larger one entirely clad in earth-toned vertical WPC slats, and the smaller finished in smooth white as a pause and counterpoint. Welcoming in its relationship with its inhabitants and the surrounding landscape.