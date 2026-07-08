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J House / Hulot

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J House / Hulot - Exterior PhotographyJ House / Hulot - Image 3 of 17J House / Hulot - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Chair, TableJ House / Hulot - Image 5 of 17J House / Hulot - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
  • Architects: Hulot
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  379
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Milena Villalba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carpintería interior — Carpintería Pellicer , Celosía exterior: Cerámica a mano alzada, Cocina: Chef, Entramado de madera fachada: Disegna — Bastone® , Fachada: Saint Gobain Placo Ibérica SA — Placotherm® Integra, Manillas puertas interiores; Noha, Puertas y motorizaciones: Corpesa
  • Lead Architects: Estela Sanchis Part, Pedro Luis Palencia Soriano
  • Category: Houses
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CUB Estudi
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J House / Hulot - Exterior Photography
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gandia, on Spain's Valencian coast, House J navigates a tension that few residential projects successfully resolve: being simultaneously bold and welcoming. Bold in its geometry—two interlocking prismatic volumes, the larger one entirely clad in earth-toned vertical WPC slats, and the smaller finished in smooth white as a pause and counterpoint. Welcoming in its relationship with its inhabitants and the surrounding landscape.

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Cite: "J House / Hulot" [Casa J / Hulot] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054981/j-house-hulot> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Milena Villalba

J住宅 / Hulot

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