J House / Hulot

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Houses • Architects: Hulot

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 379 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Milena Villalba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carpintería interior — Carpintería Pellicer , Celosía exterior: Cerámica a mano alzada , Cocina: Chef , Entramado de madera fachada: Disegna — Bastone® , Fachada: Saint Gobain Placo Ibérica SA — Placotherm® Integra , Manillas puertas interiores; Noha , Puertas y motorizaciones: Corpesa

Lead Architects: Estela Sanchis Part, Pedro Luis Palencia Soriano

Category: Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CUB Estudi

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gandia, on Spain's Valencian coast, House J navigates a tension that few residential projects successfully resolve: being simultaneously bold and welcoming. Bold in its geometry—two interlocking prismatic volumes, the larger one entirely clad in earth-toned vertical WPC slats, and the smaller finished in smooth white as a pause and counterpoint. Welcoming in its relationship with its inhabitants and the surrounding landscape.