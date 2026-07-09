Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA

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Architects: Shanghai Daochen Architects, TJAD
- Area: 9314 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Qingshan Wu
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Lead Architect: Chen Qiang
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Campus Art settlements: Art Museum of AHUA — Nestled beside the central lake on the campus, the Art Museum of AHUA boasts superior natural scenery and serves as a key venue for exhibiting visual artworks and conducting external artistic exchanges. Its design inherits the master planning philosophy of the campus, embodying and promoting Huizhou artistic traditions and spatial characteristics.