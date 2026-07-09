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Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA

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Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA - Exterior PhotographyArt Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA - Exterior PhotographyArt Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA - Image 4 of 29Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA - Exterior Photography, ConcreteArt Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA - More Images+ 24

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Museum
Hefei, China
  • Category: Museum
  • Design Team: Chen Jianru, Chen Jie, Ye Wen, Bai Qingtao, Zhou Mingxu
  • Engineering Team: Jin Gang, Li Xi, Zhou You, Xu Zhizhen, Wang Qing, Shen Jiayu
  • Clients: Anhui University of the Arts
  • City: Hefei
  • Country: China
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Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Qingshan Wu

Campus Art settlements: Art Museum of AHUA — Nestled beside the central lake on the campus, the Art Museum of AHUA boasts superior natural scenery and serves as a key venue for exhibiting visual artworks and conducting external artistic exchanges. Its design inherits the master planning philosophy of the campus, embodying and promoting Huizhou artistic traditions and spatial characteristics.

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TJAD
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Shanghai Daochen Architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina
Cite: "Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA" 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1054066/art-museum-of-ahua-tjad-plus-dca> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Qingshan Wu

安徽艺术学院美术馆 / 同济大学建筑设计研究院 + 道辰建筑

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